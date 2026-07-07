Mikart Appoints Darrin Schellin as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart, a clinical and commercial CDMO, today announced that Darrin T. Schellin has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Schellin will lead Mikart's next phase of growth, with a focus on operational performance, customer partnerships, commercial expansion, and continued quality and service excellence.

As part of the transition, Michael Kallelis has joined Mikart's Board of Directors and will remain actively involved in supporting the company and providing strategic guidance to ensure continuity for clients, employees, and partners.

Schellin brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CDMO sectors. He has led organizations through growth, transformation, operational restructuring, commercial expansion, and long-term value creation.

Most recently, Schellin served as Chief Executive Officer of Pharma Tech Industries, where he led the transformation of a pharmaceutical CDMO platform focused on powder-based products, including stick packs, sachets, and bottle-fill applications. During his tenure, he implemented a KPI-driven operating model across manufacturing, quality, and supply chain, rebuilt the leadership team, strengthened customer relationships, and positioned the company for sustainable growth.

Previously, Schellin served as Chief Executive Officer of GBI Bio, helping transform the organization from a clinical-phase CDMO into an integrated clinical and commercial biotech CDMO. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles with Alliance Medical Products, Siegfried, and other healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing organizations.

"Mikart has a strong history of quality and reliability, and I'm honored to join at this exciting stage," said Schellin. "With a talented team and strong foundation in place, I look forward to working with our employees, customers, and investors to accelerate growth, strengthen operational excellence, and build on Mikart's position as a premier clinical and commercial CDMO."

"Darrin's leadership experience, operational discipline, and deep understanding of the CDMO market make him an excellent fit for Mikart's next phase of growth," said Scott Neola, Chief Financial Officer of Mikart. "His ability to lead transformation, build strong teams, and strengthen customer partnerships will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities and deliver long-term value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

About Mikart

Founded in 1975, Mikart is a CDMO specializing in small molecules, potent compounds, and oral dosage forms, including solids, liquids, and suspensions. The company provides development, analytical, packaging, and manufacturing services that support the commercialization of pharmaceutical products.

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SOURCE Mikart, LLC