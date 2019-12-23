Mike Baker Announced As New CEO of United Planners

Established in 1987, United Planners has experienced steady & solid growth since inception. With approximately 425 financial advisors across the country, United Planners manages approximately $15 billion in client assets through financial planning, investment management, advisory, brokerage and insurance services. Baker said, "United Planners' vision, strategy and business plan will remain solid during this CEO transition. We are staying the course that has served our financial advisors well. There will be no dramatic pivots, changes or surprises. We are financially stable and I'm not going anywhere."

Prior to Shindel passing away, he was already in the process of retiring and transitioning a significant amount of his responsibilities to Baker over the past year. This transition was deliberate pursuant to their succession plan. This is a classic case study of the importance in having such a succession plan in place for your business. "In the midst of tragedy, the management and execution of our succession plan has reduced the turbulence and provided a smooth transition for all interested parties," Baker said with great relief.

Baker's Executive Management Team consists of Sheila Cuffari-Agasi and Billy Oliverio, who are both Executive Vice Presidents and are seasoned veterans in the industry with each having over 25 years of experience. "I have every confidence in this Executive Management Team to carry us forward into the next chapter of this Firm's success. We have an amazing home office team, the greatest financial advisors in the industry and the best strategic business partners to support our open architecture infrastructure," Baker said.

Although Shindel's departure was sudden and unforeseen, Baker stated, "Shindel was a patriarch of this organization and we are committed to keeping his legacy and spirit alive – he may be gone, but he will not be forgotten. Shindel will forever be an inspiration and guiding light to keep us on the right track." The ownership structure of United Planners will remain the same because it is the core differentiator that preserves its unique culture in an industry that is plagued with consolidations. "We are proud of our true independence and will remain Adamantly Not for Sale."

About United Planners

United Planners is a national wealth management firm that provides financial planning, investment management and insurance services. Established in 1987, United Planners is vocal about its stance of being "Adamantly Not For Sale" because it is majority-owned by its financial advisors. United Planners is uniquely structured as a limited partnership that offers ownership opportunities and profit sharing to its financial advisors and embraces a culture, passion and strategy that caters to the fiercely independent financial advisor community. United Planners service model is to provide back-office support to independent financial advisors, who then help investors manage their wealth to achieve a variety of goals & objectives. United Planners is an open-architecture model that offers flexible, efficient and scalable solutions that positions its financial advisors to build and manage profitable businesses. To learn more go to www.UnitedPlanners.com or call a Partner Development Consultant at 800-966-8737, Option 3. United Planners is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC / Registered Broker-Dealer with the FINRA / SIPC Member.

