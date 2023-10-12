Mike Boyd Appointed as Managing Director of AutoMobile Technologies (AMT)

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify™, and a leading automotive solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Boyd as the Managing Director of AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), effective October 10, 2023. In this newly created role, Mike will report directly to Repair OnDemand President, Randy Kobat.

With an impressive background in business management, team building, and cross-departmental collaboration, Mike Boyd is well-equipped to lead AMT to new heights. His career spans over 20 years, during which he has consistently demonstrated a results-oriented approach, exceptional negotiation skills, and a keen understanding of customer needs.

Prior to joining Repair OnDemand, Mike served as the Senior Director of Commercial Strategy for the vAuto – iRecon offerings at Cox Automotive, where he led the growth of iRecon to an impressive 1,000 dealerships over four years. His accomplishments at Cox Automotive are a testament to his ability to align teams, drive business transformation, and enhance operational efficiency.

Additionally, Mike Boyd's entrepreneurial spirit is evident through his role as the Founder of iReconCars, an automotive dealership software solution that automated reconditioning processes while facilitating real-time interactions with consumers. Under his leadership, iReconCars achieved significant success and was eventually acquired by Cox Automotive/vAuto in 2018.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Boyd as our Managing Director of AMT." said Randy Kobat, President of Repair OnDemand, "Mike's extensive experience, innovative mindset, and deep understanding of the automotive industry make him the perfect fit for this pivotal role. His track record of success and leadership will undoubtedly drive AMT's growth and reinforce our commitment to excellence in serving our customers."

As Managing Director of AMT, Mike Boyd is well-positioned to lead the company's expansion efforts and drive continued success within the car dealership market.

About AutoMobile Technologies

AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), a Repair OnDemand company, is a leading innovator in the automotive industry, driven by its two flagship products, ReconPro and Repair360. ReconPro streamlines vehicle reconditioning, improving efficiency, while Repair360 introduces advanced vehicle inspection technology, ensuring comprehensive assessments. AMT's unwavering commitment to excellence empowers dealerships, technicians, and service providers to enhance operations, elevate customer experiences, and fuel growth in the ever-evolving automotive landscape.

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand is a trusted marketplace that connects sublet repair professionals with companies with vehicles needing repair, inspection, or both. We empower on-demand, vehicle-side repair through our software, technology, and people. Repair OnDemand provides quick access to a network of over 16,000 repair professionals and provides leading-edge technology solutions to its customers. Repair OnDemand's portfolio of companies includes AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), BlueDriver®, Mobile Tech RX, and One Guard Inspections. www.repairondemand.com

