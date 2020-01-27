Mike Dabadie named CEO of Heart+Mind Strategies as it Enters 2nd Decade

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January 1, 2020 marks the beginning of Heart+Mind Strategies' 2nd decade of business with the appointment of Mike Dabadie to the position of CEO of the company. Mike had previously been serving as co-CEO with Dr. Dee Allsop. Dr. Allsop will be on 18-month sabbatical beginning in 2020 to serve a mission for his church. He'll return to Heart+Mind Strategies in early 2022.

Mike is a Founding Partner of Heart+Mind Strategies. He brings to his role extensive expertise as a marketing executive on the client side as well as a long history in research and consulting management. Mike will work closely with Mark Wirthlin, who continues to head the company's Executive Leadership as President/COO, as well as with the rest of his strong leadership team.

Mike Dabadie commented: "Our feelings for Dee are reflected in a favorite quote from Newton, 'If I have seen a little further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.' Over the past decade, guided by Dee's steady hand, we have progressively grown to fifty-three professionals and an increasing list of global brands, public policy groups, and nonprofit clients. We work diligently to empower clients by uncovering and connecting the dynamics of human decision-making and delivering winning insights, strategies and solutions. Into the second decade, I am excited to work with a company of enormously talented professionals and champion the human component in the decision making process. We appreciate all Dee has done to bring us to this point and admire his decision to serve others as it coincides with the values here at Heart+Mind Strategies."

Dr. Allsop will be working through mid-2020, returning after his sabbatical to re-engage in a leadership role in the company. He said: "My wife Charmaine and I consider ourselves fortunate to still be healthy enough to make a difference. With the strength and depth of our leadership team here at Heart+Mind Strategies, we feel now is a time that will work for us."

About Heart+Mind Strategies: We are a research-led consulting firm that uncovers how people think, feel and make decisions, and uses that to help clients apply these insights to achieve their specific goals. Our scientific approach to understanding how individual and societal values influence decision-making is why many leading global brands and organizations work with us. For more information: heartandmindstrategies.com

