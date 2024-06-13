Mike Dellavalle Named Market Leader, Technology & Life Sciences

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company is pleased to announce Mike Dellavalle has been named Market Leader, Technology & Life Sciences, effective June 1, 2024. This highly technical industry group of assurance, tax and advisory professionals works with the digital asset ecosystem of funds, fund managers and administrators, and a broad range of privately funded and venture-backed clients, including software, medical device, life science and advanced manufacturing companies.

A rising leader in the financial services industry, Dellavalle's expertise includes providing assurance and advisory services to all types of investment companies, including hedge, venture capital, private equity and registered funds. In addition to accounting experience, Dellavalle has co-founded multiple start-ups in the digital asset space, both on the business and computer programming side. Using his unique blend of experience with investment companies and digital assets, he is devoted to using his specialized skillset to help clients adapt in response to new challenges faced while operating in this continuously evolving industry.

"Next generation leadership is a critical element and area of active focus for us as a firm," says Marcy Kempf, partner in charge of markets and industries for Cohen & Company. "Mike has played an important role in this area over the last two years. His technical strength, understanding of the broad digital asset and emerging technology ecosystems, and market-facing acumen make him the ideal candidate to help this team continue their national growth trajectory."

Dellavalle, who has been with the firm since 2022, holds advisory board seats for multiple digital asset start-ups and is also a member of the AICPA Digital Assets Working Group.

About Cohen & Company

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Company has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 12 offices in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities the firm also has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

