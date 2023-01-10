Mike Just of Just Hits has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry

Mike Just is a retired minor league baseball player and owner of Just Hits LLC, a baseball and softball training facility

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Just of Just Hits has been inducted into Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Drawing on a successful career as a professional minor league baseball player, Mike Just is recognized as an entrepreneur and owner of Just Hits LLC, a company that provides baseball and softball instruction to serious players of the sport. The award-winning business is known for its excellent instructors as well as a variety of camp offerings, both Biblical and secular, and lane rentals. An expert in recruitment for the sport, Mr. Just is also known for authoring the 2017 book "Just Baseball: A Guide to Navigating the World of Baseball Recruitment for Players and Parents," which equips people to make smart decisions as they pursue success in the game.

Known as "Mr. Automatic" in high school for his impressive hitting, Mike Just received All-State (NJ) honors and as a four year starter D-1 collegiate baseball player for Liberty University, he also received All-State (VA) and All-Conference honors. Mr. Just broke the single season hit record (94) as well as the single season defensive assist record (175) at Liberty University. Mr. Just was also on the Dean's List and was lauded for his impressive 12th in the Nation stat with his ability to evade strikeouts by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Entering the minor leagues (2006), Mr. Just signed with the River City Rascals in the Frontier League where he received a team batting title. The following year (2007), Mr. Just received Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the Fargo Moorehead RedHawks in (then Northern League) currently the American Association League. In 2008 Mr. Just signed a contract with the Houston Astros organization. For the remainder of 2008 and 2009 Mr. Just signed in the prestigious Atlantic League and played for the Newark Bears and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs where he earned an All-Star Game MVP award. His impressive record earned him a position as a scout for the Atlanta Braves.

Utilizing knowledge obtained from his Bachelor of Arts in business marketing at Liberty University, Mr. Just opened The Just Hits training facility in 2009. He was inspired by a desire to share his expertise and inspire young people from his community. As his training group grew, he also started providing employment stretching nationwide to first, relocate old teammates and secondly to hire experienced locals. Just Hits has been celebrated with a first round draft pick (Aaron Sabato) who was ranked the #1 hitter in the nation by NCAA in 2020 and the business also received a 2022 Best in Bergen County Award for all sports training facilities from 201 Magazine.

Outside of Just Hits, Mr. Just is ordained as a minister by American Marriage Ministries, and he is a member of Hawthorne Gospel Church. Known for his contributions to the community, he is a frequent volunteer speaker at little league opening days, school assemblies and career days, a volunteer teacher at sports Bible camps that integrate ministry and teaching, and a volunteer for Fellowship of Christian Athletics and Athletes in Action.

