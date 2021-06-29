Mike Madden Joins SpiderOak as VP Finance

Madden has extensive knowledge of SpiderOak from his tenure as a principal at Method Capital, a Chicago-based B2B technology-focused venture capital firm that is the lead investor in the Company. During his five years at Method, Madden was engaged in deal sourcing, due diligence as well as working with portfolio company leadership teams on financial planning, marketing, recruiting, fundraising, M&A, exits and various ad-hoc projects.

Madden began his career at Talon Asset Management as an equity analyst. After Talon's sale to Bank of New York Mellon, Mike served as an equity analyst at BW Capital Partners and Cloud Gate Capital, primarily covering the technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, and real estate industries. Mike earned a BS degree in Finance with honors from DePaul University.

"We've worked with Mike for many years in his role at Method, and we are thrilled by the vote of confidence in our business demonstrated by his move in house," remarked David Pearah, SpiderOak CEO. "Beyond managing finance, legal and HR functions, we've wanted a strategic lead who can draw on past experience to help us as we grow into new markets and products. As someone who has worked with companies across the spectrum from early stages of growth through successful liquidity events, and understands the changing capital and development needs of companies at different stages, Mike is the right person for this key role on our executive team."

Madden commented: "From my previous vantage as an investor in SpiderOak, I have been impressed with the quality of the SpiderOak team, the Company's traction-to-date and its growth prospects, both federally and commercially. SpiderOak is executing on an important shift into the B2G and B2B secure communication and collaboration markets while evolving its legacy products. I am excited to join the Company as it grows in these industries of great importance to our economy and national security."

