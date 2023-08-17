MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF 'PROJECT BACKPACK' WITH RECORD-BREAKING GIVEAWAY

Five Thousand Metro-Detroit Area Students Start the School Year Off Right by

Receiving Backpacks Stuffed with Supplies

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury law firm, is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Project Backpack program which has provided over 300,000 area students with backpacks filled with school supplies to start the new school year since its inception in 2014. To date, Mike Morse Law Firm has invested over $3,000,000 in this charitable initiative.

The 10th annual giveaway event was held August 12th, 2023, at the company parking lot in Southfield, Mich. Over 5,000 students from Metro Detroit lined up to receive a backpack which contained essential school items, including pencils, crayons, scissors, pencil pouches, and sharpeners. Students also enjoyed performances by the Detroit Youth Choir, mingled with costumed characters, entered to win giveaways including a Nintendo Switch and Nike Air Jordan Shoes, and enjoyed food and treats from local restaurants.

In addition to the parking lot event, Mike Morse Law Firm also donated backpacks to students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District and new this year, Cornerstone Schools.

"Empowering area students with the right tools is the best investment we can make," said Mike Morse. "Over the last decade, handing out thousands of backpacks, I have seen not just bags filled with supplies, but also hope and potential to begin the new school year. Every child deserves the same start, and this is my way of ensuring they get one."

For additional information about Mike Morse Law Firm and Project Backpack, visit 855mikewins.com/projectbackpack.

