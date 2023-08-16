Mike Peluso promoted to Chief Product and Strategy Officer by Rectangle Health

News provided by

Rectangle Health

16 Aug, 2023, 08:15 ET

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health has announced the promotion of Mike Peluso to the position of Chief Product and Strategy Officer. In this pivotal role, Peluso will oversee the product organization and drive strategy for Rectangle Health's healthcare technology solutions, paving the way for the company's continued success.

Since first joining Rectangle Health in 2013, Peluso has served as Chief Technology Officer and is credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including the patent of the flagship product, Practice Management Bridge®. Peluso has also championed product innovation, solidified strategic partnerships and integrations, and launched the enterprise sales channel during his tenure.

Sid Singh, CEO of Rectangle Health, said, "It is our great pleasure to announce the well-deserved promotion of Mike Peluso. His profound impact on the company's growth and his extensive expertise in healthcare, SaaS products, and payments make him the perfect choice to lead our product-led expansion into the future. His commitment to delivering world-class products that bring clear returns on investment for our clients, while remaining user-friendly for their staff and patients, is commendable and inspiring."

ABOUT RECTANGLE HEALTH
Rectangle Health equips healthcare practices with the technology and tools to attract and retain patients from digital registration to post-care billing. The company's end-to-end customizable platform enhances the patient experience, reduces administrative burden, boosts financial stability, and simplifies healthcare and payment compliance. Since 1993, Rectangle Health has streamlined practice management workflows for tens of thousands of practices in the United States. Learn more at rectanglehealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Michelle Dowling
Executive Vice President, Marketing
704-792-8214
[email protected]

SOURCE Rectangle Health

Also from this source

Rectangle Health Appoints Sid Singh as Chief Executive Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.