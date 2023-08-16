Mike Peluso promoted to Chief Product and Strategy Officer by Rectangle Health

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health has announced the promotion of Mike Peluso to the position of Chief Product and Strategy Officer. In this pivotal role, Peluso will oversee the product organization and drive strategy for Rectangle Health's healthcare technology solutions, paving the way for the company's continued success.

Since first joining Rectangle Health in 2013, Peluso has served as Chief Technology Officer and is credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including the patent of the flagship product, Practice Management Bridge®. Peluso has also championed product innovation, solidified strategic partnerships and integrations, and launched the enterprise sales channel during his tenure.

Sid Singh, CEO of Rectangle Health, said, "It is our great pleasure to announce the well-deserved promotion of Mike Peluso. His profound impact on the company's growth and his extensive expertise in healthcare, SaaS products, and payments make him the perfect choice to lead our product-led expansion into the future. His commitment to delivering world-class products that bring clear returns on investment for our clients, while remaining user-friendly for their staff and patients, is commendable and inspiring."

Rectangle Health equips healthcare practices with the technology and tools to attract and retain patients from digital registration to post-care billing. The company's end-to-end customizable platform enhances the patient experience, reduces administrative burden, boosts financial stability, and simplifies healthcare and payment compliance. Since 1993, Rectangle Health has streamlined practice management workflows for tens of thousands of practices in the United States. Learn more at rectanglehealth.com.

