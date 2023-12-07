Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge® Achieves HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification validates Rectangle Health is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leading provider of technology that enhances the patient experience, reduces administrative burden, boosts revenue, and simplifies compliance for healthcare providers, today announced that their Practice Management Bridge platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification demonstrates that Rectangle Health is focused on the most critical cybersecurity controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 Assessment + Certification is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST CSF® framework to prescribe cyber threat-adaptive controls that are appropriate for each level of assurance.

"The healthcare sector remains a prime target for cybercrime. Rectangle Health makes it a priority to keep our healthcare clients educated and informed and provide them with technology that protects their practices against current and emerging threats," said Carrie Gluck, Chief Information Security Officer at Rectangle Health. "Our Practice Management Bridge platform is developed at the highest standards to ensure patient data is secure. We're pleased to further demonstrate to our clients and the healthcare industry our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST Essentials (e1) Certification."

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Rectangle Health that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer, HITRUST. "We applaud Rectangle Health for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

Rectangle Health equips healthcare practices with the technology and tools to attract and retain patients from digital registration to post-care billing. The company's end-to-end customizable platform enhances the patient experience, reduces administrative burden, boosts financial stability, and simplifies healthcare and payment compliance. Since 1993, Rectangle Health has streamlined practice management workflows for tens of thousands of practices in the United States. Learn more at rectanglehealth.com.

