Mike Rogers named new National Sales Manager at Nelnet Campus Commerce

"I am thrilled to have Mike join the Nelnet Campus Commerce team. His rich knowledge of higher education, focus on customer experience, and strategic vision are assets that will benefit our customers and our organization. Mike's intentionality around listening to the needs of our clients and associates demonstrates he is the right person to lead our team," said Jackie Strohbehn, president of Nelnet Campus Commerce.

Throughout his 20-year career in higher education, Rogers has held a variety of customer-focused positions and played key roles in advancing technological transformations on campus. He joined Oracle in 2003 as an Implementation Consultant and from there, his function evolved to product strategy and then sales in the higher education industry. In his last position, Rogers managed and led complex, multi-pillar and multi-industry sales cycles and developed go-to-market strategies for the national higher education team.

Rogers holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Illinois Wesleyan University. He began his career at City Colleges of Chicago, which led to his 18 year career at Oracle before joining Nelnet Campus Commerce.

"With the sum total of my adult working life having been in service to higher education, the opportunity to join Nelnet - whose culture and DNA are centered on a steadfast commitment to higher education and a true passion for the wellbeing of all of its employees, customers, and partners - was an opportunity that I could not refuse," said Rogers.

In his new role, Rogers will focus on management and strategy of new business development, account management, client retention, and revenue growth. He will be based out of Chicago, Illinois.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers payment technology for a smarter campus. Solutions use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,300 campuses across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major ERP. From payment processing and refunds, to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com .

