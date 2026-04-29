Mike Selfridge Joins Zions Bancorporation as Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation today announced the appointment of Mike Selfridge as Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, effective June 1, 2026.

Most recently, Mr. Selfridge served as Head of Client and Family Office Solutions and Client Credit Advisory at Bessemer Trust, where he was responsible for lending, private credit, and banking solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients and family-owned businesses. He led the strategy, business development, and delivery of family office services for the firm's largest relationships, driving growth and excellence in service delivery.

Prior to Bessemer Trust, Mr. Selfridge was Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at First Republic Bank, where he oversaw the delivery of private banking services to approximately 300,000 households and wealth management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth clients, in addition to overseeing consumer lending and business banking.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, stated, "We are thrilled to have Mike Selfridge join our team. He brings a singular depth of experience and talent in addressing the needs of affluent clients and in building exceptional teams of bankers and wealth advisors working together to serve them. We look forward to the extraordinary contributions we know he will make to our success."

Mike Selfridge stated, "I am honored to join Zions Bancorporation and help build upon its strong legacy of client service, community commitment, and growth across the West. I look forward to expanding its wealth management platform and delivering exceptional outcomes for clients and stakeholders alike."

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation