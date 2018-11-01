Mike Stinziano, PhD, WCP, Honored by AMCOMP

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Stinziano, Senior Vice President – Government and Industry Relations, Demotech, Inc., recently retired as a Vice President of the Board of Directors of AMCOMP and long-time Chair of AMCOMP's Education Committee.

In recognition of Stinziano's commitment to AMCOMP and insurance education, he was named "Chair Emeritus, AMCOMP Education Committee."

According to Douglas J. Hayden, Esq., President, Wright Public Entity and Chairman of AMCOMP's Board, "Mike was one of the original supporters in the formation of AMCOMP and shared the vision of its founder, Don DeCarlo, in making AMCOMP the premier workers' compensation association in the country."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers, public entity pools, and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of a public entity pool. Demotech's philosophy is to evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for information.

About AMCOMP

AMCOMP is dedicated to raising the bar for professionalism and educational excellence in the workers' compensation industry. Under the direction of an experienced and esteemed Board of Directors, AMCOMP delivers on this mission by holding professional conferences and through its certified Workers' Compensation Professional (WCP®) designation program.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

