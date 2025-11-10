Mike Tyson's Return of the Mike Tour at Hard Rock Live® Venues to be Filmed for 2026 Netflix Special

Boxing legend's December 14 stop at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on highly anticipated exclusive tour to be taped for global Netflix subscribers

Photos here

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Tyson, Hard Rock® and Netflix today announce that Tyson's highly anticipated live show Return of the Mike at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be filmed for an upcoming global Netflix special, giving fans worldwide the chance to experience the boxing icon's most honest and hilarious performance yet. The December 14, 2025 performance will premiere globally on Netflix in 2026.

Mike Tyson performs his new live show Return of the Mike at Hard Rock Casino Rockford. His Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood performance on December 14 will be filmed for a 2026 Netflix special. Boxing legend Mike Tyson visited Hard Rock Cafe New York to promote his new live show, Return of the Mike, touring exclusively at Hard Rock Live® venues. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The announcement adds even more excitement to Tyson's four-city tour exclusively at Hard Rock Live venues, which began last weekend at Hard Rock Casino Rockford and runs November 2025 through January 2026. Fans who attend these intimate performances will witness history in the making as the Boxing Hall of Famer delivers an unfiltered look at his extraordinary life—from his rise to glory and battles with addiction to unexpected wisdom gained through the comedy of life.

"The people coming to these Hard Rock Live shows are part of something special—raw, real, and unforgettable," said Tyson. "Thanks to Hard Rock and Netflix we're also going to bring Return of the Mike to the world."

The Hollywood taping will be the penultimate performance before the tour wraps at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on January 23, 2026. The Netflix special will capture Tyson at his most vulnerable and entertaining, building on the massive success of his previous one-man show Undisputed Truth, which captivated audiences on Broadway, in Las Vegas, and on a national tour.

"Mike Tyson is a cultural phenomenon whose story transcends sports," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "We're thrilled to provide the stage for this boxing legend at our live performance venues and for millions of fans to experience Return of the Mike on Netflix."

Tyson's star power was on full display in his 2024 fight with Jake Paul, which drew 73,000 attendees and reached 65+ million streamers globally on Netflix. His ability to command attention across multiple platforms—from blockbuster films like The Hangover and as the CEO of Tyson 2.0—makes this Netflix special a can't-miss cultural event.

Remaining Tour Dates:

Cincinnati, OH — Sunday, November 23, 2025, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

— Sunday, November 23, 2025, Hard Rock Cincinnati Hollywood, FL — Sunday, December 14, 2025, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood (Netflix Taping)

— Sunday, December 14, 2025, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Hollywood Atlantic City, NJ — Friday, January 23, 2026, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Tickets are on sale now at HardRock.com/Tyson . Remaining tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Return of the Mike is written and directed by Kiki Tyson and produced by Exodus Entertainment.

About Mike Tyson

"Iron" Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. As the youngest boxer to hold the record for the WBC, WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles at once; he was coined with the titles of 'kid dynamite' and the 'baddest man on the planet'. In 2011, Tyson was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame and inaugurated into the Las Vegas Hall of Fame in 2013. During that time his first autobiography, Undisputed Truth, written by Larry Sloman became a visceral New York Times best seller, which was turned into a one-man hit show, brought to life by renowned filmmaker Spike Lee. Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth turned into a complete knock-out as an international tour, Broadway show and an encore performance at MGM Grand's Hollywood Theater.

Tyson's mass appeal started with his incomparable athleticism, unrivaled showmanship and then mixed with an even stronger personality that turned him into a bonafide star. In 2009, he starred in blockbuster hit movies, The Hangover and The Hangover 2, and several documentaries. In 2015, Mike worked with director Bert Marcus on a star-studded documentary, Champs, which examined the lives of the boxing greats. Additional film credits include docu series on FOX Sports 1, Being Mike Tyson; his 2022 debut into Bollywood for sports action film, Liger; Vendetta, alongside Bruce Willis; a 2024 dramatic thriller, Asphalt City, starring Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan, opened to rave reviews.

In 2020, Tyson set aside the scripts and laced up his gloves for an eight-round exhibition fight at The Staples Center in Los Angeles against Roy Jones, Jr. The match was the 9th highest viewed on pay-per-view history and with streams via Triller PPV. In 2024, Tyson proved his star-power again when 73k people attended Netflix's first live sports event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The live event, partnered with Most Valuable Promotions, garnered global attention with 65+ mm streams and 60+ mm sports-enthusiasts witnessed the last dance of Tyson in the ring with Jake Paul.

Years of his cumulative experience as a studied intellectual and philosopher through his downfalls and rise to fame have cultivated his business acumen and success outside of the ring. A podcast was a natural fit for his complex intelligence. Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson started in 2018, and guests ranged from some of the world's greatest sports legends, actors, and industry leaders. The podcast has been listened to over 40 million times, comes with an impressive digital footprint that has reached over 400 million people and accumulated over 1.4 billion impressions on social media.

Tyson continues to build his business portfolio by adding lifestyle eponymous brands; Tyson 2.0 , which is a premier high-quality cannabis company, Tyson Pro , a boxing gear brand so you can fight like Mike. Also, his Mike Tyson Collection is in retail stores throughout North America and Canada. Last summer he launched a collaboration with the European brand Celio. This fall he is back on the stage for the Return to the Mike tour at select Hard Rock hotels. He is currently filming his docu series for Netflix.

Tyson currently splits his time with his wife, children and pigeons in Las Vegas and Florida.

Follow @miketyson on all social platforms.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

About Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

SOURCE Hard Rock International