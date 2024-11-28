MikeWorldWide Expands London Leadership with the Appointment of Conrad Arnavutian as Director

Arnavutian Brings Over a Decade of Expertise in Technology and Sustainability Communications

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent global public relations agency, announces the appointment of Conrad Arnavutian as Director in its London office. With over 10 years of experience spanning B2B and B2C sectors, Arnavutian specializes in technology and sustainability communications, making him a valuable addition to MWW's senior leadership team.

"Conrad is exactly what we've been looking for to help expand our UK presence," said Tom Berry, Managing Director of MWW London. "His ability to deliver innovative strategies, coupled with his passion for building meaningful reputations, will bring tremendous value to our clients and our growing team."

In his new role, Arnavutian will focus on strengthening MWW's presence in the UK while enhancing client reputation strategies across industries. He has partnered with major global brands such as Meta, OPPO, Vodafone, Dun & Bradstreet, Unity, and MediaCom, delivering campaigns that achieve measurable results. His leadership expertise and creative approach position him to drive the agency's growth in a reputation-driven economy.

"I'm excited to join MikeWorldWide and collaborate with a team that shares my passion for impactful communications," said Conrad Arnavutian. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in technology and sustainability to create campaigns that help clients thrive in the UK and globally."

Beyond client campaigns, Arnavutian has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability communications, serving as a former chair of a Climate Action Group and collaborating with the nonprofit Justdiggit. His purpose-driven approach reinforces MWW's dedication to addressing critical global issues while delivering for clients.

This appointment reflects MWW's continued investment in building a forward-thinking team capable of navigating today's complex communications challenges.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

SOURCE MikeWorldWide