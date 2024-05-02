MikeWorldWide Honored as Agency of the Year in 2024 American Business Awards®

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent, NYC-based public relations agency was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Public Relations Agency of the Year category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. MikeWorldWide was nominated in the Public Relations Agency of the Year category.

MikeWorldWide was commended by the American Business Awards jury for its passion and commitment to client service, impressive staff and client retention rates, and innovation and excellence in modernizing media relations strategies as the landscape shifts with emerging platforms. Highlights for the agency over the past year include new partnerships with Fortune 500 brands in the healthcare, financial services, food and beverage, and media sectors, and award-winning campaigns with FanDuel, Deloitte, Dairy Queen, Weedmaps, and Pinterest.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president, Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE MikeWorldWide