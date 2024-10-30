MikeWorldWide Promotes CFO Patrick Resk to CFO and Chief Operating Officer

Resk's leadership will accelerate technology-driven transformation and operational innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent global public relations agency, has promoted Patrick Resk, adding chief operating duties to his current role as chief financial officer. Resk, who has already driven transformative new thinking since joining MWW, will continue to advance the agency's technology integration and data strategies, leveraging innovations like AI to connect and streamline the firm's operations – from staffing models to pricing.

"Patrick has been a game-changer since he came on board just over a year ago," said Michael Kempner, founder and chief executive officer of MikeWorldWide. "His focus on leveraging AI and optimizing our tech stack aligns with our vision for a more nimble, data-powered agency that anticipates client needs in a complex, digital-first landscape. This is an exciting step forward as we position ourselves to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead."

In his expanded role, Resk will be responsible for the following initiatives:

Accelerating Innovation: Fostering a culture of creativity and agility, Resk will drive new ideas and develop services that adapt to and anticipate client needs.

Advancing Technology Integration: Leading firm-wide adoption of AI and digital platforms, he'll enable seamless, data-driven decision-making, maximizing operational efficiency and impact.

Monitoring Market Shifts: Keeping MWW responsive to industry changes, Resk's insights will ensure the agency remains agile and competitive.

Enhancing Market Position: Through a sharp operational focus, Patrick will differentiate MWW with superior service and unmatched client results.

"I'm excited to step into this role and amplify the momentum we're building," said Resk. "My focus remains on scaling MikeWorldWide in a way that strengthens our agility and deepens our impact, all while helping our clients thrive today and well into the future."

Resk, who joined MWW as CFO in September 2023, has already been instrumental in rolling out new data integration and AI initiatives that enhance visibility, streamline processes, and position the agency for sustained growth.

