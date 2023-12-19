MikeWorldWide Public Relations Agency Wins Grand Clio with Longtime Client FanDuel at Clio Sports Awards for Super Bowl Campaign

News provided by

MikeWorldWide

19 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency, was awarded a gold Clio and the program's "best in show" honor—the Grand Clio—together with longtime client and the premier online gaming company in North America, FanDuel, and advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy for the 2023 Super Bowl campaign, the Kick of Destiny.

The Clio Sports Awards honor the best in sports advertising and marketing around the world. Annually, marketing and creative executives from brands, agencies, media, teams, and leagues convene to select and celebrate the breakthrough communications that propel the industry forward, inspire a competitive marketplace of ideas, and foster meaningful connections within the creative community. Only eleven Grand Clio titles are awarded each year out of hundreds of campaigns submitted globally.

The Kick of Destiny campaign featured a live commercial during the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona where retired NFL champion Rob Gronkowski attempted a field goal for FanDuel users to win a piece of a $10M prize pool. The marketing efforts around Kick of Destiny—which included earned media, social, and experiential marketing throughout the playoffs leading up to the big game—helped bring two million new users to the sportsbook platform, enhanced FanDuel's brand health, customer acquisition, and user activity to their highest totals ever. FanDuel owned the share of voice amongst all competitors in sports betting and was the #1 Sportsbook on Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday based on brand mentions and hashtags.

"The Kick of Destiny campaign shows how great creative ideas with unmatched execution can move the needle for brands and businesses," said Bret Werner, President at MikeWorldWide. "We are grateful for FanDuel's partnership and their trust in MWW to create impactful communications programs in this hyper-growth sector."

Read more about the Kick of Destiny campaign here.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

SOURCE MikeWorldWide

Also from this source

MRB Public Relations Introduces 'PR in a Box' Offering, Empowering MSPs to Amplify Their Brand Presence

MRB, a leading technology-focused public relations and communications firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive 'PR in a Box'...

Tom Berry Joins MikeWorldWide London as General Manager

MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency has announced the appointment of Tom Berry as General Manager for its UK and European...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.