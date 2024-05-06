MikeWorldWide Welcomes Sal Della Monica to Corporate Reputation Executive Team Expanding Focus on Master Narrative Development and Strategic Storytelling

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency, is delighted to welcome Sal Della Monica as executive vice president. In a newly created position, Della Monica will operate in a hybrid capacity managing key client relationships and growth strategies for the corporate reputation practice while also working leadership across the agency to expand the firm's work in brand narrative and storytelling strategies. He will report to Carreen Winters, president of corporate reputation.

Della Monica joins MikeWorldWide after a combined 13-year tenure at M Booth, where he most recently co-led the digital practice, overseeing large parts of the agency's integrated work for a portfolio of Google brands, including Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and Google Ads. Before transitioning into a digital role, Della Monica served as senior PR and communications counsel to category leaders, including American Express, Mercedes-Benz, Brooks Running Company, and Carnival Cruise Line, among others. His leadership contributed to award-winning campaigns and projects – from a Webby Award in Best Technology Podcast for Google's "Where the Internet Lives" to a Grand Prix Cannes Lion for American Express' Small Business Saturday.

Della Monica was also director of communication at Major League Soccer, where he built proactive strategies that expanded the League's exposure across earned and owned media platforms.

"Sal's diverse background and experience across an impressive array of industries and disciplines provides the type of 360-degree strategic storytelling and narrative development that clients demand," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "As we continue to identify new integrated growth strategies across our traditional earned media relations, digital marketing, insights, and content, Sal's relentless and creative spirit will be a catalyst in helping us bring our vision into focus."

In one of his first ventures as part of the MikeWorldWide team, Della Monica will lead the agency's go-to-market strategy around its use of proprietary AI tools and new tech-forward innovations being deployed across the company.

"This is an incredibly exciting time in MWW's 35+ year history – there's an energy you can feel when you walk the halls," said Della Monica. "Borrowing from my extensive experience in brand, reputation, and digital marketing, I aim to help reimagine how we better meet the ever-evolving needs of current and future clients in today's modern media environment."

