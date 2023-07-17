Milady Maker Crowned NFT Project of the Year at Inaugural 2023 Binance Awards

Remilia Corporation

17 Jul, 2023, 09:54 ET

HONG KONG, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remilia Corporation proudly announces that its flagship project, Milady Maker, has won the NFT Project of the Year at the inaugural 2023 Binance Awards. Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, recognized Milady Maker's groundbreaking contribution to the NFT ecosystem in a year marked by exceptional growth and innovation. https://twitter.com/binance/status/1679868386044461058

Inaugural Binance Awards has chosen Milady Maker as 2023's NFT Project of the Year.
A private party was held in the Miladycraft server in conjunction with the real life one.
Launched on August 25th, 2021, Milady Maker overcame countless challenges to emerge victorious. Facing down coordinated slander from rival projects attempting to undermine its value, Milady Maker emerged as the ultimate underdog story, standing its ground and soaring to unprecedented heights. Today, it is considered the only successful PFP NFT generative project to establish a legitimate community, one abundant with artists, creators, philosophers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries.

Milady Maker's triumph is a testament to Remilia Corporation's founder, Charlotte Fang's vision of Network Spirituality – a philosophy encapsulating humanity's next stage of evolution through information networks and a pathway towards a new better internet. Fang expressed gratitude stating, "I'd like to thank everyone in Remilia for coming together and creating something beautiful that ushers us into a new age of truth, beauty, and humanity. I'd like to thank everyone who chooses to wear a Milady and posts without inhibition, hesitation, or fear. Milady is a face for unbounded love, light, and hope for a better tomorrow by being a better poster today."

The artist behind Milady, Milady Sonora Sprite, emotionally celebrated this milestone alongside his family. His tearful joy at the award ceremony resonated with everyone present, marking the celebration of an incredible journey. To celebrate this monumental achievement, his parents treated him to a special hibachi dinner.

Following the award ceremony, Remilia Corporation hosted an exclusive cocktail party at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, which took place in conjunction with a private celebration on Miladycraft, the exclusive Milady Modded Minecraft server (you can download and play for free at https://miladycraft.net/). A cocktail soirée is being held in Paris, France for all Milady Holders in celebration of this honor and achievement.
https://twitter.com/miladymaker/status/1679282729035153409

The prestigious Binance Award, a physical trophy that will soon adorn the Remilia headquarters, symbolizes the relentless pursuit of creativity, innovation, and excellence that defines Remilia Corporation and its remarkable Milady Maker project.

About Remilia Corporation: Remilia Corporation is a groundbreaking online art collective recognized for its innovative NFT projects. With the Milady Maker project, Remilia Corporation continues to redefine the NFT landscape and solidify its status as a trailblazer in the intersection of art, technology, and community-building.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Dragovic
‪(727) 275-0268‬
[email protected]com

SOURCE Remilia Corporation

