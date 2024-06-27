Milan Laser Hair Removal Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Tracie Wickenhauser joins the nation's largest laser hair removal provider.

OMAHA, Neb., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser hair removal giant, Milan Laser Hair Removal, has announced the appointment of Tracie Wickenhauser as Chief Operating Officer.

Tracie Wickenhauser, Chief Operating Officer, Milan Laser Hair Removal

Wickenhauser brings over 25 years of experience driving results in business operations, strategic planning, team leadership, customer experience, and financial analysis with major national retail brands. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Services at PetSmart, leading corporate and field teams in its services division. Wickenhauser has also held prominent leadership roles with Michaels, Kohl's, and Gordmans.

"I am thrilled to join Milan Laser at this pivotal moment in its growth," said Wickenhauser. "Together, we will harness the collective energy and expertise to drive operational excellence, elevate the customer experience, and propel the company to new heights."

In her role with Milan Laser, Wickenhauser leads the company's operations across 350+ locations in more than 35 states, ensuring a top-tier, seamless customer experience while nurturing a culture of excellence. She reports to company President, Colleen Papek.

"With Tracie's proven track record in business operations, I am confident she will play an integral role in positioning Milan for continued success, as we expand our footprint across the country and make a positive difference in the lives of our Clients," said Shikhar Saxena, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser. "I am beyond excited to have her on the team."

To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal, visit www.milanlaser.com.

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with 350+ locations in more than 35 states and 2,000+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 80,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and highly trained medical professionals perform all treatments. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

Press Contact:

Mary Carrick

Sr. Manager, Communication

[email protected]

Phone: (402) 301-1370

SOURCE Milan Laser