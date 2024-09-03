Milan Laser Hair Removal Partners with Military Makeover with Montel to Serve Veterans and Their Families

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal, the nation's largest laser hair removal company, will appear on Military Makeover with Montel, a series on Lifetime TV. Hosted by talk show host and military veteran Montel Williams, the series transforms the homes and lives of military veterans.

Milan Laser Hair Removal's Dr. Nathan Haecker, known in the laser hair removal industry as "Dr. H.", is pictured with host Montel Williams and the Military Makeover with Montel team. Milan Laser partnered with the show, airing on Lifetime TV, which transforms the homes and lives of military veterans and their families.

Milan Laser will be featured during the September 6, 2024 episode. A member of the Mahaley family is welcomed to its Mooresville, NC clinic for a consultation and laser hair removal treatment, administered by a licensed provider. Treatments will continue following the series conclusion and are unlimited for life.

"We're proud to partner with Military Makeover with Montel to support and uplift the Mahaley family," said Shikhar Saxena, MD and CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal. "At Milan Laser, we believe in the transformative power of laser hair removal and the difference we make in our clients' lives. This partnership underscores our commitment to active military members and veterans through discounted, safe, and effective treatments that boost confidence and well-being."

In addition, Milan Laser employees, including Dr. Nathan Haecker, Chief Medical Officer of Milan Laser Hair Removal, assisted with the home renovation and joined the Mooresville community for the reveal.

A military veteran, Dr. Haecker served in the Army National Guard. In 2008, he was deployed to Louisiana following Hurricane Gustav and in 2009 was deployed to Iraq, where he served as a Brigade Surgeon. Experienced in home renovation, Haecker has remodeled more than 20 residential properties over the last 15 years.

"It's an honor to give back to those who have so valiantly served our country," said Haecker, "and to help the Mahaley family with a fresh start."

Learn about Milan Laser and its Military Discount at www.milanlaser.com .

Learn about Military Makeover at www.militarymakeover.tv .

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with 380+ locations in 37 states and 2,100+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 80,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and highly trained medical professionals perform all treatments.

