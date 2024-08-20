Milan Laser Named to the Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal, the nation's largest laser hair removal provider, has once again been named to the Inc. 5000, an annual list recognizing the fastest-growing, privately held companies in America. Ranked within the top 25 percent, Milan Laser achieved an impressive 437 percent revenue growth over a three-year period.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to find ourselves on this prestigious list for a second consecutive year," said Milan Laser co-founder and CEO Shikhar Saxena, MD. "This is a direct result of the fantastic work from Milan employees at our headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and around the country at our more than 380 locations nationwide. Our clients trust us to deliver an experience that's second to none, and for many, the results are life-changing. We look forward to providing more smooth skin, inspiring confidence, and enhancing the quality of life of our clients well into the future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Ranked No. 1173 on the Inc. 5000, including No. 17 nationally in Consumer Services and No. 9 in the state of Nebraska, Milan boasts more than 380 locations in 37 states. The company was founded in 2012 by two physicians, Saxena and Abe Schumacher, MD. Its laser hair removal treatments are medically-backed and performed by licensed healthcare providers with oversight provided by board-certified physicians. Milan Laser's proprietary protocol ensures the safest, most effective treatments available for all skin tones. Clients receive unlimited treatments, for life, for every body area purchased.

To learn more about Milan Laser, visit www.milanlaser.com .

To view the complete Inc. 5000 list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

