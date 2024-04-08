Milan Salone Del Mobile 2024: illycaffè to feature at the design industry's most important international event

MILAN, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè is getting ready for its star turn at the Milan Design Week. Those attending will find the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee both at the Milan Furniture Fair and around the city at key events that celebrate the collision of beauty, innovation, and sustainability. This theme is perfectly in line with the chosen theme for the 62nd edition of the fair: "Materia Natura".

In the streets and alleys of Milan's design district, the 100% Arabica illy blend will be on hand as visitors discover the latest trends in the showrooms of some of the best-known and sophisticated brands, including Dedon, Lissoni & Partners, Kartell, Molteni, Moroso, Interni, Phaidon, Poltrona Frau, Unifor, Valcucine, Cappellini, We Are Ona and Vanity Fair.

The hub for the fair is the Fiera Milano Rho district. Here, as the event's coffee partner, illy will accompany architects, designers, and journalists as they socialize, network, and relax: from the Red Lounge to the International Business Lounge and Caffè della Stampa, where Kartell's Re-Chair line will be the star of the show: designed by Antonio Citterio, these chairs are made using recycled coffee capsules.

The Milan Design Week will also be an opportunity to advance the collaboration between illycaffè and Kartell: over the last two years, these two icons of Made-in-Italy excellence have come together to reinforce a circular economy production model. From April 15 to 21 illy's flagship store on Via Monte Napoleone will acquire a brand-new look thanks to the launch of a new product manufactured with the same recycling process: the A.I. Console, born of Philippe Starck's creativity using artificial intelligence.

Also, brand-new this year is the installation "Cross Vision for the Future", staged by illycaffè in collaboration with Kartell at the press office of Interni Magazine at Milan's Università Statale. From April 15th to 29th, the press office will welcome journalists to a creative world whose shapes and colours evoke the faraway land where Arabica coffee plants grow, in a journey of the senses where coffee - the symbol of an everyday ritual - is also a meeting point for distant cultures and traditions. Curated by Carlo Bach, illycaffè's Art Director, it aims to showcase Italian know-how in a constructive dialogue with cultures from other countries, delving into research, innovation and experimentation, in keeping with the universal principles of sustainability and environmental protection. Indeed, the press office will feature the chairs and the new A.I. Consoles manufactured in collaboration with Kartell using recycled coffee capsules.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

