Milberg Responds to Increased Inquiries Regarding PFAS Claims as July 31 Deadline Approaches

Firm Confirms Recent Filing on Behalf of U.S. Airport and Warns Municipalities of Imminent Deadline to Access Billions in Settlement Funds

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a growing number of inquiries from municipalities and public entities regarding PFAS contamination claims, national plaintiffs' law firm Milberg PLLC confirmed that it has recently filed a complaint on behalf of a U.S. airport seeking recovery for contamination caused by Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a firefighting agent containing PFAS, or "forever chemicals."

The filing reflects a broader wave of concern among airports, water systems, and local governments as a critical July 31, 2026 deadline approaches for participation in more than $12.5 billion in settlements already reached with major AFFF manufacturers, including 3M and DuPont. Municipalities that fail to act before this deadline may arguably lose their opportunity to participate in these settlements.

"$12.5B is sitting in a settlement fund right now," said Grossman. "The deadline is real, and it is approaching fast." Post this

"Across the country, we are being asked the same question: whether communities still have time to recover costs associated with PFAS contamination," said Vicki Maniatis, Senior Partner at Milberg. "The answer is yes—but only if they act before the deadline. These claims are not theoretical. Airports and water systems are already facing real and significant remediation obligations."

Why Airports Are a Focus of PFAS Claims

Beginning in the early 1970s, the Federal Aviation Administration mandated the use of AFFF at all Part 139 certified airports in the United States. For decades, airports were required to store, calibrate, test, and spray the foam on their premises, unaware of its long-term consequences. Approximately 520 U.S. airports are now presumed contaminated with PFAS as a result, according to Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

The regulatory picture has since shifted. The Department of Defense has phased out its own use of AFFF, and the FAA is actively encouraging airports to transition to fluorine-free alternatives. However, that transition carries its own substantial costs—including infrasctructure replacement, environmental remediation, compliance with EPA drinking water standards finalized in 2024, and long-term monitoring.

The $12.5 Billion Settlement and the July 2026 Deadline

In 2023, AFFF manufacturers agreed to pay more than $14 billion to resolve contamination claims brought by public water systems across the country:

3M Company: $10.3 billion—the largest drinking water contamination settlement in U.S. history

$10.3 billion—the largest drinking water contamination settlement in U.S. history DuPont/Chemours/Corteva: $1.185 billion

$1.185 billion Tyco Fire Products: $750 million

$750 million BASF: $316.5 million

These settlements were reached with just four of the twelve primary AFFF manufacturers. Litigation against the remaining manufacturers continues. A critical deadline of July 31, 2026 applies to water systems filing claims against 3M and DuPont. Municpalities that do not file before this date may risk forfeiting their opportunity.

"$12.5 billion is sitting in a settlement fund right now," said Marc Grossman, Senior Partner at Milberg. "Municipalities across the country are unknowingly leaving money on the table—money set aside specifically to help them pay for a contamination problem they didn't cause. The deadline is real, and it is approaching fast."

Recent Filing Reflects Broader National Trend

Milberg's recent filing on behalf of a U.S. airport underscores the increasing recognition among airport operators that PFAS-related liabilities may include not only water system impacts but also soil, groundwater, and infrastructure contamination stemming from decades of required AFFF use. The firm expects additional filings as municipalities and airport operators continue to assess contamination, regulatory obligations, and potential recovery options.

About Milberg's PFAS Practice

Milberg PLLC is a national plaintiffs' law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing municipalities, water utilities, and individuals against corporate defendants in environmental, mass tort, and class action litigation. The firm has recovered more than $50 billion for clients and has held leadership roles in major coordinated proceedings including the Camp Lejeune Water Litigation and the Norfolk Southern train derailment toxic spill litigation.

SOURCE Milberg