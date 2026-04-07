Milberg Launches Mass Arbitration Against Yahoo Over Alleged Email-Based Tracking of Millions of Users

Claims allege Yahoo's ConnectID system allowed the company to track users across websites and devices without clear disclosure or consent

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg, a pioneer in federal class action litigation, in partnership with Class Action U, has launched a mass arbitration campaign against Yahoo over allegations that the company secretly tracked users across the internet using an email-based identifier tied to personal accounts. Millions of users may have been affected.

These claims, focusing on Yahoo's ConnectID system, allege that it generated persistent identifiers linked to users' email addresses and enabled Yahoo and its advertising partners to monitor user activity across websites, apps, and devices.

Millions of users may have been affected. Post this

"Consumers expect transparency about how their personal data is collected and used," said Attorney Marc Grossman, Senior Partner at Milberg. "When companies deploy technologies that tie tracking identifiers directly to users' personal accounts without clear disclosure, it raises serious questions about privacy, consent, and accountability."

According to the claims, Yahoo's ConnectID technology may have enabled the company to continue tracking users even when traditional browser tracking tools, such as third-party cookies, were blocked or deleted. Consumers allege they were not clearly informed that their Yahoo account identifiers could be used to generate persistent tracking IDs associated with their personal information.

The allegations come as the state privacy landscape reaches a new threshold; twenty states now have comprehensive privacy laws on the books in 2026, reflecting a growing bipartisan push for greater transparency around how companies collect and use consumer data.

"That shift matters," said Attorney Gary Klinger, Senior Partner at Milberg. "Mass arbitration gives consumers a real path to accountability even when companies rely on arbitration clauses to block traditional class actions. When a large number of consumers pursue claims at the same time, those allegations get heard."

To qualify, consumers should meet the following criteria:

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a Yahoo account

Have used or visited Yahoo services within the past two years

Those who believe their information may have been affected can learn more and determine whether they qualify to participate in the arbitration process by clicking the link below:

Sign Up Here

About Milberg

Milberg is a globally recognized plaintiffs' law firm focused on complex litigation, including class actions, mass arbitrations, consumer protection, data privacy, securities fraud, and mass torts. Since 1965, the firm has helped recover more than $50 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients while advancing corporate accountability.

SOURCE Milberg