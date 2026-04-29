Milberg Ranked #1 Plaintiffs' Law Firm in Federal Class Action Filings for Second Consecutive Year

Lex Machina's Annual Report Finds Milberg Led Plaintiff Firms Nationally, Filing

16K+ Federal Class Actions Across 80 Districts Over Three-Year Period

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' firm Milberg PLLC has been ranked the most active plaintiffs' law firm in federal class action litigation for the second consecutive year, according to the newly published Lex Machina Class Action Litigation Report 2026 by LexisNexis. The report found that Milberg led all plaintiff-side law firms nationally in total case volume in both 2024 and 2025, with 669 federal class actions filed in 2025 and 533 in 2024. Across the three-year period from 2023 to 2025, Milberg filed 1,650 federal class actions across 80 federal districts—more than any other plaintiff firm in the country.

"This recognition reflects the depth and breadth of our practice and the trust our clients place in us to fight for them," said Marc Grossman, Senior Partner at Milberg. "We represent individuals, consumers, and communities against some of the most powerful corporations in the world. The volume of that work is a direct reflection of how many people need advocates, and how committed our team is to being there for them."

"This...reflects the depth and breadth of our practice, and the trust our clients place in us to fight for them." Post this

Milberg's Gary Klinger was also individually recognized, ranking among the top ten most active plaintiff attorneys in the nation with 650 cases filed over the same period.

Unlike peer nomination or application-based rankings, the Lex Machina report is based entirely on raw federal court filing data extracted from PACER, the official U.S. federal court records system, and analyzed by LexisNexis's Legal Analytics platform. The rankings reflect actual case activity across all federal district courts and are not influenced by firm submissions, advertising relationships, or peer voting.

The 2026 report also found that class action filings nationally surged to their highest level in a decade in 2025, with more than 12,000 federal class actions filed—a 25% increase over the prior year, driven primarily by a 40% jump in consumer protection cases. Milberg's leading position reflects its presence at the forefront of this growth.

About Milberg

Milberg PLLC is a national plaintiffs' law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing consumers, investors, and communities against corporate misconduct. The firm's practice spans class actions, mass torts, environmental litigation, consumer protection, securities fraud, and data privacy. Milberg has recovered more than $50 billion for clients and has held leadership roles in some of the most significant mass tort and class action proceedings in U.S. history, including the Camp Lejeune Water Litigation, the Norfolk Southern train derailment toxic spill litigation, and major pharmaceutical and product liability MDLs. For more information, visit milberg.com.

SOURCE Milberg