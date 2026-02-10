Mile Marker Accelerates Innovation with Strategic Moves to Lead AI and Analytics

Two key leadership appointments underscore the company's focus on best-of-class innovation as a core driver for future growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile Marker, the independent media agency, redefining how data, technology and media drive performance, today announced that Tony Russo is taking the role of Vice President of AI Innovation & Strategy while David Grey joins as Senior Director of Analytics.

These advancements build on an already pivotal first year for the agency — one that included the recent strategic hires of Neil Smith as EVP of Growth and Emilie Vasu as Vice President of Business Development.

Advancing Innovation Across Media, Data, and Technology

Since launching in February 2025, Mile Marker has blended human expertise with a technology mindset, positioning itself to not only support ambitious brands but to lead them into the future of AI-driven analytics and media strategy. Building upon the momentum created by thoughtful, methodical growth, the agency is now doubling down on innovation as a fundamental differentiator in the marketplace.

In his new role as Vice President, AI Innovation & Strategy, Russo — previously Director of Analytics — will oversee development of advanced infrastructure and AI-enabled capabilities that cement Mile Marker's leadership in next-generation analytics and strategy. Coming from the role of Director of Analytics at The Gate Worldwide, Grey brings more than 16 years of experience across finance, insurance, e-commerce, and QSR brands. He will play a central role in enhancing Mile Marker's proprietary Relay platform with AI-enhanced forecasting, full-funnel measurement, and customer acquisition insights that deliver deeper client value. Relay is an open, customizable platform that facilitates easier AI adoption and scaling by being free of walled gardens.

"We continue to invest in our Relay team - including in AI enablement - to move beyond media metrics and focus on real business impact," said Anthony Costanzo, Chief Analytics Officer of Mile Marker. "By improving our internal systems and connecting data across channels, we're empowering our teams to deliver clearer, more actionable insights—while keeping our clients ahead of the curve in an increasingly complex media environment."

Delivering Innovation and Growth Together

These appointments come as Mile Marker continues to expand its client roster and technology stack, with recent wins including Hiscox, Lansinoh, Earth Breeze and Bridges — further evidence of the agency's ability to deliver performance-driven insights and creative solutions across sectors. The combination of strategic growth leadership from Smith and Vasu with the technical depth of Russo and Grey reinforces Mile Marker's commitment to innovation without sacrificing accountability or integrity.

