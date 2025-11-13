Mile Marker Recognized As A Winner Of Modern Healthcare And Ad Age's 2025 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile Marker has been selected by Modern Healthcare and Ad Age as a winner of the 2025 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards. Mile Marker received the Silver Award for Data Driven Campaign in the Suppliers/Vendors/Pharmaceutical Companies category for its excellent Precise Targeting campaign for NeuroStar Advanced Therapy. The profiles of all the winners are featured in the November print issue of MH magazine.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy , developed by Neuronetics, Inc., is an FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Using transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), NeuroStar safely and effectively stimulates under-active areas of the brain to improve mood. It is the leading TMS treatment in the U.S., supported by extensive real-world data and widely reimbursed by major insurers.

The Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards program recognizes outstanding marketing, advertising and communication campaigns across all media platforms. The campaigns advance the efforts of providers, insurers, suppliers and advocacy groups to promote Data Driven individual and community health.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point and that includes what information is being disseminated to the consumer and how. The winners of our Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards have found ways to break through the noise with a variety of strategies," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "With budgets ranging from just a few thousand dollars to hundreds of thousands, the creative on these campaigns did the trick and engaged the audience, as evidenced by the metrics shared with us."

"In a time when trust, innovation and compassion are critical to healthcare's evolution, the best marketing goes beyond messaging — it drives impact," said Jeanine Poggi, editor-in-chief of Ad Age. "This year's Healthcare Marketing Impact Award honorees show how creativity and purpose can meaningfully connect with patients and communities, shaping the future of health communication."

"This recognition is a true team win. It reflects the power of collaboration between our analytics, biddable, and account teams—each bringing a different lens to the same goal." said Lauren Smith, VP of Client Solutions, and Team Lead for Mile Marker on the Neurostar Account. "We didn't just look at data as numbers to optimize against, but as real human behavior to understand and act on. That mindset allowed us to translate insights into smarter targeting, more intentional media decisions, and meaningful results for NeuroStar."

About Mile Marker

Mile Marker is the preeminent, end to end media agency deliberately built for the ambitions of growth marketers. We provide an unmatched range of capabilities, simplified access to data profiles and a carefully layered technology stack that holds accountable our media plans, and the humans that develop them, to deliver measurable, impactful business outcomes with true integrity. Mile Marker's client roster includes FreshPet, DoorDash, Webster Bank, and Harry's, among others. For more information, go to www.milemarkeragency.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

About Ad Age

Ad Age, a Crain family brand, is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape. Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting. To learn more or subscribe, visit AdAge.com.

