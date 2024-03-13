MileOne Autogroup joins Universal Technical Institute's Early Employment Program at Exton and Mooresville Campuses

Through this agreement, selected UTI-Exton and NASCAR Tech students enrolled in the automotive technology program can work 20-30 paid hours weekly as part of the Early Employment Program. Early Employment participants who remain at MileOne after graduation will be eligible for incentives, including up to $350 in monthly tuition reimbursement and their tool incentive program.

"We are focused on helping our students begin rewarding careers in in-demand fields. This partnership with MileOne helps equip our students with the workplace knowledge needed for today's evolving workforce," commented Steve McElfresh, UTI-Exton campus president.

Robert Kessler, NASCAR Tech campus president, and regional vice president agreed, "We're proud to partner with MileOne to expand our Early Employment Program and help our students begin their path toward rewarding careers in school and after they graduate."

As the largest automotive sales and service delivery network in the Mid-Atlantic area, MileOne Autogroup represents 66 franchises with 24 automotive brands along with 48 service centers in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and North Carolina as part of the Hall, Heritage, Herb Gordon, Annapolis, and MotorWorld divisions.

"We have several MileOne locations near the UTI-Exton and NASCAR Tech campuses. We look forward to working with the students and helping them gain real-world work experience with the potential to join the MileOne family after graduation," commented Courtney Zacharias, director of talent acquisition, at MileOne Autogroup.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be 67,700 annual job openings for automotive service technicians and mechanics through 2032.1 For more information on UTI's programs, please visit https://www.uti.edu/programs.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

UTI, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. UTI, Inc. is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute and Concorde Career Colleges. Universal Technical Institute operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About MileOne Autogroup

MileOne Autogroup represents 65 franchises with 24 automotive brands along with 47 Service Centers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and North Carolina as part of the Hall, Heritage, Herb Gordon, Annapolis, and MotorWorld divisions. The MileOne Autogroup model provides for all of the automotive needs of its customers conveniently, on their own terms. MileOne Autogroup is the largest automotive sales and service delivery network in the Mid-Atlantic area. For more information on MileOne, visit www.mileone.com.

1 For Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an annual average of 67,700 job openings between 2022 and 2032. Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings , projected 2022–32, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, www.bls.gov, viewed November 16, 2023. UTI and MIAT are educational institutions and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

