Miles for Matthew Celebrates 15 Years

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)

22 Sep, 2023

Greensboro family hosts 15th and final fundraiser
for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy  

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 15 years, residents of Greensboro, North Carolina have supported the mission of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), by participating in Miles for Matthew. Created and organized by the Greiner family, in honor of their son Matthew, this 5K and 10K race has attracted runners and families from across North Carolina raising awareness and funds for PPMD. The 15th and final annual Miles for Matthew will be held on Saturday, September 23.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births. 

"Matthew is a true champion for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research. Our high school senior has been in nine studies and clinical trials that we hope will lead to a brighter future for all boys with Duchenne," said Allison Greiner, Matthew's mother. "Miles for Matthew was created to raise awareness and funds for DMD research, but it also honors Matthew's bravery and selflessness. He is currently in year five of a gene therapy trial and thanks to all of the love and support we have received from our Miles for Matthew and Duchenne communities, we are confident that he will have healthy future. As we gear up for our final race weekend, we are so grateful for 15 years of community, encouragement, and beautiful memories!"

Since its inception, Miles for Matthew has donated 100% of all proceeds from the event to PPMD to help fund Duchenne research. The Greiners have hosted a variety of fundraising events since Matthew was diagnosed and Allison serves as a Connect Coordinator for PPMD, providing outreach to families in the North Carolina area affected by Duchenne.

"Matthew and the Greiner family have been beloved members of the PPMD community since Matthew was diagnosed, and their support and dedication to the organization's mission over the last 15 years has been integral to our success. We are incredibly grateful for their energy, passion, and ability to inspire and motivate other families in the Duchenne community to host events of their own," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

For more information, to register, or to donate to support Miles for Matthew, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greensboro/MilesforMatthew.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)

