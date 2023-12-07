Miles of Impact: The PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck Named Visionary of the Year by Non-Profit, wear blue: run to remember

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union is proud to announce its CEO, James Schenck, the 2024 wear blue: run to remember's Visionary Leader of the Year. This recognition, presented by wear blue's President Lisa Hallett, celebrates James' inspirational contributions and personal engagement in meaningful causes.

James Schenck, PenFed Foundation CEO Named Visionary of the Year by non-profit, wear blue: run to remember.

James Schenck is the President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and the CEO of The PenFed Foundation. James is a West Point and Harvard Business School graduate, a former Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot and served in the Pentagon on the Army Staff.

"What strikes me the most about James is his personal engagement in the causes he supports. From rucking across the state of Pennsylvania on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to running with Gold Star Kids in Nashville and holding the very first flag on the Tribute wear blue Mile, James turns his heart and sentiment into personal, tangible, meaningful action," said wear blue: run to remember President, Lisa Hallett.

The award was presented during the Gold Star Dinner of Remembrance, setting the stage for the San Antonio Rock n' Roll Marathon where many of those in attendance ran over the weekend to honor those they have lost. James had the honor of holding the first flag on the Tribute wear blue Mile, a solemn and moving stretch of the racecourse symbolizing the shared commitment to remember and honor the sacrifices of those we've lost.

"wear blue: run to remember has created a community united in remembrance and respect. These runs and marathon weekends are not just a race; it's a powerful symbol of collective memory and support. Every gold star runner has faced their own challenges with the loss of a loved one, their own 'hills' to climb," said PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Their active participation in these runs ensures that the sacrifices of their fallen heroes are never forgotten. wear blue: run to remember provides a space for healing and remembrance across the United States in over 60 communities. The PenFed Foundation is proud to support their amazing work in support of all American's who have lost a loved one in service to their nation."

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $50 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

About wear blue: run to remember

wear blue: run to remember was founded following the redeployment of 5-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, a unit that, while deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, sustained a significant amount of combat losses and casualties. During that deployment, a small group of 5-2 wives and battalion support staff met weekly to run, seeking to create a support network for one another during this challenging and heartbreaking deployment. When the brigade returned, two of those Army wives and avid runners, Lisa Hallett and Erin O'Connor, turned this small group into a nationwide vision that now helps thousands heal from and work through the more challenging aspects of military life during a time of war. Lisa's husband, CPT John Hallett, was one of four soldiers killed in that unit on August 25, 2009, while returning from a goodwill mission in Southern Afghanistan.

