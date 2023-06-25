Mileseey Launches Game-changing DP20 Pro Bilateral Laser Distance Meter for Complex Space Measurement

Mileseey

25 Jun, 2023, 03:27 ET

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mileseey, the global leader in laser measure manufacturing, launched the groundbreaking DP20 Pro bilateral laser distance meter. The innovative measuring device emits laser beams in two opposite directions and captures distance from any position along the measurement line, leaving behind the days of wall searching.  

Unrivalled Measuring Features

The DP20 Pro captures three distances at once with a button click—the left, right and total, providing three times the efficiency of a tape measure. While the DP20 Pro is bilateral by default, it can be easily switched to a single direction. Tilting a light beam onto the wall, the DP20 Pro indirectly calculates the horizontal distance and the vertical height by measuring the tilted segment, making measurement a breeze in cluttered space where obstacles hinder movements. With an innovative 1/N segment division function, the DP20 Pro is designers' best ally. It helps effortlessly divide the space into equal sections, allowing precise object placements and facilitating the creation of impressive and cohesive space display. Starting from its launch, the DP20 Pro is available globally at Amazon Mileseey Direct, and authorized dealers for $199.99.

A Symphony of Design and Technology

The DP20 Pro is more than a laser measure. It is a compact, high-performance tool that embodies the perfect combination of trendy style and cutting-edge technology. With a sleek aircraft-grade Mg-Al housing based on integrated molding, the DP20 Pro features a smooth and uniform appearance, contributing to the overall timeless aesthetics. At the core of DP20 Pro is the revolutionary integrated coaxial optics technology that ensures 100% two-way beam alignment, boosting a bilateral accuracy up to 1/16". The DP20 Pro is a marvel of design and technology, made as a dreamy tool for designers, architects, engineers and DIY enthusiasts to unleash their limitless creativity.

Mileseey

Mileseey is a global leader in manufacturing laser measures and sports optics. Founded in 2009, Mileseey is a full-stack developer with technologies spanning chip development, optoelectronic modules, AI algorithms, and high-level applications. Integrating R&D, manufacturing, and sales, Mileseey offers a premium product portfolio including measurement tools, golf rangefinders, outdoor optics, and industrial sensors, which find widespread uses in construction, outdoor sports, and industrial engineering, serving as a trusted brand to millions of users across 100+ countries.

Media Contact

E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE Mileseey

