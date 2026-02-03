Milestone Bank Launches Asset-Based Lending

A new working-capital engine for B2B companies nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Bank , a national leader in equipment finance and SBA lending, today announced the launch of its new Asset-Based Lending (ABL) division, expanding its credit solutions for small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. The new offering provides revolving working-capital lines of credit secured primarily by accounts receivable and inventory, helping manufacturers, distributors, production companies, and other B2B operators bridge cash-flow gaps and fuel growth.

To lead this expansion, Milestone has hired Daniel Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Asset-Based Lending. Godfrey brings 23 years of specialized ABL experience, including 18 with Celtic Bank. His expertise spans conventional ABL and government-guaranteed lending (GGL) programs, including SBA CAPLines.

"Milestone has built an exceptional national platform in equipment and SBA financing," said Godfrey. "I'm excited to expand the institution's offerings to include ABL for small and medium-sized businesses. Our solutions combine conventional and SBA-enhanced structures, delivering flexible working capital with strong risk controls."

ABL is often misunderstood by lenders focused on traditional cash-flow models and real property collateral. In practice, well-structured ABL facilities are among the most secure forms of commercial lending, driven by continuous collateral verification, disciplined controls, and real-time visibility into working assets. Milestone's program enhances that foundation with robust receivables oversight, dynamic monitoring, and—when appropriate—the added protection of an SBA guarantee or other credit enhancement.

With the addition of ABL, Milestone is positioning the bank for continued strategic growth, building on the significant year-over-year expansion achieved across its nationwide lending platforms over the past three years.

"Adding ABL is a natural next step in Milestone's evolution," said Mark Yung, Milestone Bank President and CEO. "It strengthens our ability to support operating companies with tailored credit solutions—whether they need equipment, long-term capital, or short-term liquidity."

For more information or to inquire about ABL financing, email [email protected] or contact Mr. Godfrey at (248) 743-5145.

About Milestone Bank

Milestone Bank is a nationwide specialty lender headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bank specializes in equipment financing, SBA 7(a) lending, and asset-based lending, serving small and mid-sized businesses nationwide with a commitment to speed, transparency, and relationship-driven service.

Media Contact:

Kristin Saracevic

VP of Human Resources

Milestone Bank

[email protected]

248-743-5144

SOURCE Milestone Bank