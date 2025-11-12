Milestone for Dogs with Arthritis: 100th Veterinary Hospital Becomes Licensed to Provide Year-Long Pain Relief

Groundbreaking Synovetin OA® targets pain and inflammation at the source, may slow progression, and provides up to a year of relief with just one treatment

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exubrion Therapeutics today announced a major milestone in the nationwide adoption of Synovetin OA , its groundbreaking targeted medical radiotherapy for canine osteoarthritis (OA) – the licensing of the 100th veterinary hospital offering the treatment. Eastern Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Center, located in Allentown, PA, joins a growing network of practices offering Synovetin OA as an innovative treatment to improve the health and quality of life of companion animals.

Dr. Berit Fischer leads the Synovetin OA program at the Allentown veterinary hospital. Dr. Fisher is a board-certified specialist in veterinary anesthesia and recognized leader in pain management. She brings hands-on experience with Synovetin OA, having administered the treatment at a previous practice with impressive results.

"Many patients are stuck using NSAIDS and joint supplements along with other medications where efficacy and long-term safety have variable results," said Dr. Fischer. "Synovetin OA is innovative and thinks outside the box when it comes to slowing the progression of osteoarthritis and providing pain management to patients. Synovetin is my first-line recommendation when a patient has osteoarthritis confined to 1-2 joints or the patient has early evidence of dysplastic diseases where it can be used alone or in conjunction with surgery. Treatment plans are individualized, and where it is indicated, Synovetin OA is absolutely a part of my treatment plan discussion."

Since veterinarians began licensing for Synovetin OA in late 2021, adoption has grown steadily across the United States. The 100th center licensing milestone reflects a strong commitment from the veterinary community to embrace progressive, evidence-based therapies that improve pet health outcomes and expand treatment possibilities beyond conventional drug therapies.

A Game-Changer for Canine Arthritis Care

OA affects one in four adult dogs – and up to 80% of senior dogs – causing chronic pain, reduced mobility, and diminished quality of life. Until now, treatment options have largely consisted of short-acting drugs that manage symptoms without targeting the root cause.

Synovetin OA is different. Delivered as a simple, one-time injection into the affected joint, it uses tin-117m microparticles to deactivate and remove the inflammatory cells that drive arthritis pain and cartilage destruction. Benefits include:

Up to one full year of relief from a single treatment

Proven effective in dogs at all stages of arthritis – from mild to severe

A high safety profile – works only in the treated joint, without affecting other organs

Convenience for pet owners – no daily pills or frequent vet visits

Recently published peer-reviewed research in Frontiers in Veterinary Science demonstrates tin-117m's potential as a disease-modifying therapy, with results showing reduced inflammation and cartilage degeneration in preclinical rodent studies, and long-lasting pain relief in clinical trials with dogs.

Looking Ahead

With this milestone of the 100th licensed center plus a growing number of success stories, Exubrion Therapeutics anticipates continued expansion in the years ahead – in veterinary practices across the country that differentiate themselves as leaders in providing solutions for chronic arthritis pain. The company's vision is to make Synovetin OA a standard of care for canine OA, ensuring more dogs can live active, comfortable lives.

To learn more or to find the nearest treating veterinarian, visit ActiveDogNow.com .

About Exubrion Therapeutics

Exubrion Therapeutics is an animal health company focused on relieving animal arthritis pain and improving the quality of life with Synovetin OA® , a groundbreaking radiotherapeutic treatment for osteoarthritis that harnesses the power of tin-117m . Our mission is to ensure veterinarians and pet parents have an effective, safe and long-lasting option that targets the pain and progression of osteoarthritis.

Media Contact:

Eric Schreiber, Chief Commercial Officer

(610) 368-0815

[email protected]

SOURCE Exubrion Therapeutics