Murphy Road Animal Hospital in Dallas Now Offers Breakthrough Arthritis Treatment for Dogs

Synovetin OA® treatment targets pain and inflammation at the source and provides up to one year of relief with single treatment

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs in Dallas suffering from arthritis now have a new reason for hope. Exubrion Therapeutics today announced that Murphy Road Animal Hospital, part of the Vetcor network of clinics, has become licensed to offer Synovetin OA ®, an innovative treatment that can give dogs up to a full year of relief from the pain and stiffness of osteoarthritis (OA) with just one simple treatment.

"Osteoarthritis is one of the most common degenerative conditions we treat in dogs. It's a painful, limiting disease that keeps them from living the active lives they love," said Jim Moebius, DVM, chief of staff at Murphy Road Animal Hospital. "What makes Synovetin OA exciting is that it works at the source of the problem, targeting the inflammation that causes pain and joint damage, rather than just masking the symptoms. For many dogs, this means longer-lasting relief – up to a year or more, restored mobility, and a return to cherished activities like walks and playtime."

Arthritis is one of the most prevalent health problems in dogs, affecting at least 1 in 4 adult dogs and up to 80% of senior dogs. The condition occurs when inflammation in the joint leads to pain, stiffness, and progressive joint damage. Often, dogs slow down, limp or stop playing as much—subtle changes that pet owners may not immediately recognize as signs of arthritis.

Unlike daily medications that only mask symptoms, Synovetin OA is a safe, targeted radiotherapeutic treatment designed to address the root cause of OA: joint inflammation. Delivered during a quick outpatient visit, a single injection:

Can provide up to one full year of relief from arthritis pain

Is proven effective in dogs at all stages of arthritis – from mild to severe

Boasts a high safety profile – works only in the treated joint, without affecting other organs

Offers convenience for pet owners – no daily pills or frequent vet visits

"Thousands of dogs across the country have already been helped by Synovetin OA, and now families in Dallas have access to this breakthrough therapy," said Eric Schreiber, Chief Commercial Officer at Exubrion Therapeutics, makers of Synovetin OA. "When a dog suffers from osteoarthritis, it affects the whole family. We are thrilled to partner with Murphy Road to bring this life-changing option to local dogs and the people who love them."

Pet owners who want to find out if Synovetin OA is right for their dog can contact Murphy Road Animal Hospital or visit ActiveDogNow.com to learn more.

About Murphy Road Animal Hospital

For more than twenty-five years, Murphy Road Animal Hospital has served the pets and families of Sachse, Murphy, and the surrounding North Texas communities. Our veterinary team combines advanced medical expertise with a genuine dedication to client service. From preventive wellness and dentistry to digital radiography, ultrasound, laser therapy, laser surgery and innovative treatments such as Synovetin OA , we bring cutting-edge technology together with compassionate care.

About Exubrion Therapeutics

Exubrion Therapeutics is an animal health company focused on relieving animal arthritis pain and improving the quality of life with Synovetin OA® , a groundbreaking radiotherapeutic treatment for osteoarthritis that harnesses the power of tin-117m . Our mission is to ensure veterinarians and pet parents have an effective, safe and long-lasting option that targets the pain and progression of osteoarthritis.

SOURCE Exubrion Therapeutics