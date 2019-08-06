Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Host Mid-Year Update Conference Call

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications, today announced that it will host a mid-year update conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live call by phone, dial (800) 529-3311 (domestic) or (470) 495-9164 (international) and enter the passcode 9498516. A live webcast of the call can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Etripamil is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker designed by Milestone and being developed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be administered by the patient to terminate episodes of PSVT as they occur. Milestone is actively recruiting patients for a Phase 3 clinical trial of etripamil. Milestone is also planning to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in the second half of 2019 in atrial fibrillation, another rapid heart rate condition, and expect to subsequently initiate an additional Phase 2 clinical trial in angina in 2020 to establish proof-of-concept for the broader use of etripamil.

