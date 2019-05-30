Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications, today announced Joseph G. Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone, headquartered in Montreal, Canada with a U.S. subsidiary in Charlotte, N.C., is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Etripamil is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker designed by Milestone and being developed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be administered by the patient to terminate episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) as they occur. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com.

