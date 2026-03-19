Milestone Systems Announces AI Built for Security Operations, Powered by Real-World Security Data

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Systems, a global leader in data-driven video technology, today announced new AI and analytics solutions, enabling security teams to deploy generative AI with confidence. These include AI Search, Video Summarization, and Video Anonymization.

While generative AI is transforming other industries, many security operators still rely on manual processes for footage review, incident documentation, and video anonymization.

The stakes in security are high. Missed alarms or false positives can have serious consequences, making organizations cautious about hallucinations, inconsistent outputs, and trusting automated systems where accurate judgement is essential.

At the same time, the regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly. With the EU AI Act, GDPR, and shifting data privacy standards, organizations managing terabytes of video want to learn from the data they already have – but face growing uncertainty about compliance.

Milestone's new AI solutions are purpose-built to address these challenges - helping security operators with AI solutions that they can trust in critical moments.

Targeted, Accurate, and Responsible: AI built for Security

Designed to reduce manual effort at key points in the security workflow, Milestone's generative AI solutions allow for faster video review, consistent incident documentation, and regulatory compliance – aligned with the EU AI Act and GDPR – within the Milestone ecosystem:

AI Search enables investigators to quickly identify relevant elements using natural language – no complex filters or manual scrubbing required.

enables investigators to quickly identify relevant elements using natural language – no complex filters or manual scrubbing required. XProtect Video Summarization uses generative AI to automatically produce text descriptions of video footage, standardizing incident documentation for operators and dramatically reducing review time.

uses generative AI to automatically produce text descriptions of video footage, standardizing incident documentation for operators and dramatically reducing review time. Video Anonymization supports compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations.

Consider a reported traffic accident. With AI Search, an operator can describe the vehicle involved with natural language to surface relevant footage across dozens of cameras in seconds. Video Summarization then generates a structured, standardized and thorough incident report automatically. And when that footage needs to be shared with external authorities, Video Anonymization ensures all bystander faces and license plates are redacted before export.

All solutions are built for security teams to trust in real-life scenarios. Milestone's vision language models (VLMs) are fine-tuned on vertical- and use-case-specific video data, delivering consistent, reliable outputs purpose-built for video intelligence — not broad, multi-purpose AI repurposed from other domains.

Milestone brings the same rigor to sourcing and managing video data – with compliance in mind from the start. Milestone's library of video training data is responsibly-sourced, fully anonymized, and traceable video data. Milestone uses brighter AI's anonymization technology in its own data pipeline and is now making it available to customers directly.

Andrew Burnett, Chief Technology Officer, Milestone Systems, said:

"How can we build on our decades of experience in video management to prepare our customers for the next generation of artificial intelligence? The answer is trust. Trust that the data is compliant, trust that the AI is accurate, and trust that these tools will genuinely make operators' jobs easier. That's what we're delivering today."

Built on the world's largest compliant data library

Milestone's compliant data library is the foundation of its generative AI solutions. Video data is acquired through fair-exchange agreements with Milestone customers around the world, anonymized using brighter AI technology, and tagged with over 300,000 categorizations using NVIDIA technology.

The video data is curated into use-case specific datasets – beginning with EU and US traffic scenarios – and used to fine-tune NVIDIA Cosmos Reason foundation models. When trained on security use-case specific data, Milestone's VLMs deliver exceptional accuracy and consistency. Performance evaluations of the traffic VLM show significant improvements over base foundation models, including a 19.4% improvement in flow and direction correctness and 4.4% improvement in alert verification accuracy.*

The dataset is fully traceable and preserves individual privacy, meaning every model trained on it is aligned with the EU AI Act and GDPR. The city of Genoa, Italy, is Milestone's latest data collaborator, contributing video data to further expand the library's diversity and geographic coverage.

Bringing AI to VMS, VSaaS, and Analytics

With AI Search, operators simply describe what they're looking for in natural language and the system identifies and surfaces the relevant video snippets in seconds. To support secure and air-gapped environments, Milestone will also offer on-premises AI Search through BriefCam: the full intelligence of AI with no internet connection required. AI Search will be available by the end of 2026.

XProtect Video Summarization automatically generates detailed descriptions of video footage. Operators can send video clips with custom prompts and receive structured, consistent summaries of exactly what's happening in the scene. Integrated with XProtect's rules engine, summarization can run automatically on alerts, on a scheduled cadence, or on demand. The result is faster incident review, standardized documentation, and operators who can focus on response rather than paperwork. XProtect Video Summarization is powered by Milestone's growing suite of use-case specific VLMs, such as our US and EU Traffic models.

Video Anonymization automatically redacts faces and license plates in video footage — enabling organizations to share, export, and store video in full compliance with data privacy regulations. Whether exporting evidence to law enforcement or sharing footage across departments, operators can ensure personal identities are protected without manual effort. Video Anonymization is powered by brighter AI's deep anonymization technology and will be available soon in Arcules and XProtect.

See Tomorrow at ISC West

At ISC West, Milestone will showcase its complete VMS, VSaaS, and analytics portfolio — built on an open platform designed to help organizations capture everything, understand what matters, and see what's coming before it arrives.

Visitors can also discover the new XProtect App Platform and BriefCam analytics engine alongside other recent developments that help Milestone customers stay ahead of the curve while remaining responsible.

Stop by booth #18053 to see what's new, see what's next, and see tomorrow.

*Based on Milestone's in‑house testing.

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymization technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014.

For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

Lars Lemche Lisbeth Nedergaard Sophie Bahn Cederström Global Media Relations Lead Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs Sr. PR & Communications Business Partner [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] Tel: +45 26 14 01 14 Tel: +45 41 76 02 72 Tel: +45 50 84 29 55

SOURCE Milestone Systems