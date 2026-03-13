Milestone Systems Redefines the Open Platform for an AI-Native Era

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Systems, a global leader in data-driven video technology, today announced significant advancements to its XProtect® video management software (VMS) and BriefCam® video analytics. The XProtect App Platform, a new containerized application platform for VMS, and a new BriefCam analytics engine are designed to deliver increased reliability, greater customization, more efficient hardware utilization, and full readiness for Generative AI and analytics, empowering security teams to stay ahead as demands evolve.

Cameras and sensors collect more data than ever before. Today, the challenge has shifted from capturing information to understanding it – and turning it into actionable insight. Surfacing the most urgent threats and the most valuable operational insights require AI and analytics tools built for the scale of modern video.

Even as capabilities advance, integrating new functionality still requires time, expertise, and coordination. Even routine software updates introduce operational risk. The possibility of system downtime often forces security teams to delay the very innovations that would make their operations more effective.

For solution developers creating the next generation of VMS applications, building and distributing solutions across thousands of customer environments adds another layer of complexity.

Milestone has built its new solutions to address these challenges – without requiring customers to replace what already works.

Building the Future of Video Management with the XProtect App Platform

Milestone's new XProtect App Platform is a component that brings the latest VMS applications – including solutions like AI, analytics, access control, and more – into a surveillance system without friction.

The XProtect App Platform amplifies existing infrastructure by enabling customers to unlock insight from new AI tools, customize their systems quickly and safely, and install updates without downtime.

Built on a Linux-based, containerized architecture, the platform runs alongside existing XProtect installations and extends what the system can do without changing how it operates. Because each application and service runs in its own container, isolated from the core VMS and from other apps, customers can install apps and updates without requiring a full system restart or disrupting live operations.

Delivering next-generation analytics that scale with BriefCam's new engine

BriefCam's engine has been redesigned to deliver scalable analytics capabilities – with significant improvements to real-time processing, scalability, and workflow efficiency. Thanks to better resource utilization, users will see an improvement of 38%* in real-time throughput. All processing can be run on-premise, with no cloud dependencies.

The new engine enables investigators to translate witness statements into searches using plain language instead of filters, identify key moments to reduce review time and turn fragmented video into a connected narrative, and train BriefCam with custom categorizations to match their organizational needs.

Andrew Burnett, Chief Technology Officer, Milestone Systems, said:

"The rapid growth of AI in video security has created an urgent need for platforms that can keep pace. Together with our partners and customers, we are cocreating the next generation of our technology on our open platform foundation. The XProtect App Platform and the new BriefCam engine are two major steps forward – giving organizations the flexibility to adapt quickly and confidently, as well as powerful on-premise intelligence that doesn't compromise data sovereignty or operational control."

Innovation across the ecosystem: App Center and Developer Portal

The XProtect App Platform runs applications from the Milestone App Center — the home for applications developed by both Milestone and our technology partners. The App Center enables customers to browse, test, and install verified applications that extend the capabilities of their XProtect VMS. This makes it easier to discover new functionality, add AI analytics, or test emerging innovations without risk to live operations.

To support this Milestone is introducing a new set of tools for developers and technology partners across the ecosystem. The Milestone Developer Portal consolidates everything developers need to build applications for the open platform in one place — from idea to development to release — providing a single, simple path to reach Milestone customers worldwide. The portal will be generally available by the end of 2026.

The XProtect App Platform and the new BriefCam engine are available now for early access customers. General availability is currently planned for late 2026.

See Tomorrow at ISC West

At ISC West, Milestone will showcase its new XProtect App Platform and BriefCam analytics engine along with Milestone's complete VMS, VSaaS, and analytics portfolio. It's built on an open platform designed to help organizations capture everything, understand what matters, and see what's coming before it arrives.

Visitors can also experience the latest AI and analytics innovations along with other recent developments from Milestone and selected tech partners that help customers stay ahead of the curve while remaining responsible.

Stop by booth #18053 to see what's new, see what's next, and see tomorrow.

*Based on Milestone's in‑house testing of the new BriefCam engine

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymization technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014.

For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

