Milestone Systems Selects Coveo to Advance AI‑Powered Enterprise Search

Global video technology leader chooses Coveo to unify website search and streamline content discovery, empowering customers and partners to find answers faster across a complex product ecosystem

MONTREAL and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced that Milestone Systems, a world leader in data-driven video technology used in manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management, has selected the Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform The deployment will enable Milestone Systems to power website search and content relevance, making it easier for customers to discover relevant product information, solutions guidance, and learning resources across a growing catalog of content.

"Our website serves a diverse global audience, from end users to consultants, integrators, and technology partners, all looking for different information at different times," said Tanja Myhrvold, head of digital experience at Milestone Systems. "With Coveo, we can quickly deliver a more intuitive and relevant search and discovery experience that strengthens self-service, reduces support friction, and guides users more efficiently to the results they need across our digital ecosystem."

"As Milestone System's digital presence grew across products, industries, and use cases, it became clear that traditional keyword-based search wasn't just limiting scale, it was limiting the experience," said Richard Tessier, co-founder and senior vice president of products at Coveo. "Milestone Systems chose Coveo because AI relevance fundamentally changes what happens the moment a user hits the search box. Instead of forcing users to hunt for information, AI-driven understanding of intent guides them to relevant results faster and more intuitively."

About Milestone

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, traffic management and many more. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

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Forward-Looking Information

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SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.