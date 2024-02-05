Miley Cyrus Shines in De Beers at the 2024 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & ethically sourced diamond jewelry shined on Grammy winner Miley Cyrus at the 66th annual Grammy awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Cyrus, nominated for six Grammy awards, dazzled while performing her global chart-topping hit "Flowers" wearing glamorous shoulder sweeping princess-cut diamond drop earrings totalling more than sixteen carats. She took home two Grammys for the evening including Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Miley Cyrus in De Beers at the 2024 Grammy Awards Post this

De Beers' unique connection to the source affords the House unparalleled access to the Earth's most spectacular diamonds, while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. With over 130 years of diamond expertise, De Beers consciously selects the most awe-inspiring diamonds to masterfully craft extraordinary wearable works of art that magnify and immortalize the beauty of nature with timeless designs.

Details of Miley Cyrus' De Beers Jewellers jewelry look include:

Miley Cyrus, Double Grammy Award Winner

De Beers Princess Cut Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 16.33 carats.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers diamond jewellery is available in more than 30 stores worldwide, as well as online at debeers.com.

SOURCE De Beers