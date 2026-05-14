Mili Tops AI Meeting Solutions in 2026 T3 / Inside Information Software Survey

Mili scored 8.69 out of 10 in the category's first year of tracking, with the report noting Mili is strongest with the largest RIAs.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mili, an agentic AI platform for wealth advisors, earned the highest average user rating in the AI Notetaking Solutions category of the 2026 T3 / Inside Information Software Survey, the largest independent advisor technology survey.

Highest-rated AI Notetaking Solution in the 2026 T3/Inside Information Software Survey: Mili at 8.69 vs. 7.26 vendor average. (PRNewsfoto/Mili)

Mili's 8.69 led all 14 solutions in the category against a vendor average of 7.26. The report noted Mili is strongest with the largest RIAs. Penetration ran more than 2x the average among firms managing $1B+ in client assets. Mili also received the Mighty Mite designation, awarded to solutions with an 8.0+ rating and the only AI Notetaking vendor to earn it this year.

"The largest RIAs run the most rigorous evaluations. They have tested more tools, run longer pilots, and pushed back harder on compliance, integrations, customization, and security. Leading the category with our strongest usage among those firms tracks with what they tell us. They're not choosing a notetaker. They are choosing the platform that will run how their advisors operate for the next decade, meetings first, then onboarding, planning, marketing, and everything else." — Chirag Gandhi, Mili, Co-Founder & CEO.

"AI meeting solutions moved from frontier technology to mainstream infrastructure in one survey cycle, among the fastest adoption curves we have tracked. Earning the highest user rating in the category on a first appearance is the kind of result that usually signals durable category leadership." — Joel Bruckenstein, Co-Producer, T3 / Inside Information Software Survey.

The 2026 survey collected 2,906 anonymous responses from advisory firms across 70 categories and 800+ programs.

Third-Party Rating & Methodology Disclosure

The T3 / Inside Information Software Survey is produced by Bob Veres of Inside Information and Joel Bruckenstein of T3. Mili did not sponsor the survey or provide compensation for the rating.

About Mili

Mili is an AI platform for wealth management firms. Its specialized agents automate advisor workflows across meetings, onboarding, prospecting, data management, document intelligence, scheduling, and compliance. The platform integrates across major CRMs, planning tools, portfolio management systems, and custodians. Mili is SOC 2 certified and privacy-first, no recordings or bots. Mili works with RIAs and broker-dealers managing over $250B+ in client assets. Learn more at www.getmili.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980077/Mili_Mighty_Mite.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918039/Mili_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Chirag Gandhi, [email protected]

SOURCE Mili