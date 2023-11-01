Military Discounts Offered at Northern Tool + Equipment Grand Opening In Killeen

Northern Tool + Equipment

01 Nov, 2023, 08:47 ET

The new location is less than 10 miles from Fort Cavazos

KILLEEN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce a grand opening celebration for its newest retail location in Killeen, Texas. It will take place on November 4. This new location marks the 38th store in the state, serving everyone from skilled DIYers to tradespeople. Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to offer military discounts for all active duty members and veterans during the grand opening event. The new store is located near the United States Army base Fort Cavazos.

"The brave men and women in our armed forces have made so many sacrifices to keep our country safe," Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears said. "It is an honor to give back to them in some small way at our new location in Texas."

The store at 1500 Lowes Blvd. gives shoppers an excellent option to find professional-grade tools at great prices. People will experience top-notch customer service from well-trained staff who are there to help customers find the right tools for any project. The store also provides more employment opportunities for people in the Killeen community.

Minnesota-based Northern Tool + Equipment has more than 130 stores across the country with a goal of continuing to grow its presence nationwide.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Ashley Hommer
Phone Number: 651.247.3212 
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

