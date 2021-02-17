Military Embedded Systems Market worth $2.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Military Embedded Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-Mount Server), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Installation (New Installation, Upgradation), Application, Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Military Embedded Systems Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=112996974

Various improvements in integrated circuits and processor technologies have led to a decline in the overall hardware costs associated with embedded systems. Adoption of modern blade servers is growing, especially in network-centric military applications. Military electronic equipment has undergone tremendous advancements during the past few years. Some of the key requirements in electronic devices and systems used for military applications include high reliability, efficiency, and compact size. Due to these requirements, market players put enormous efforts into developing technologically advanced embedded systems.

Based on the server architecture, the rack-mount server segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on server architecture type, the rack-mount server segment of the military embedded systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing demand in naval weapon systems and commend command and control centers to drive the market for rack-mount server. Rugged rackmount server is highly used in naval, airborne and ground-based applications. In 2019, Mercury Systems included over 50 Models to its rugged server product line. Enhanced Reliability: Enterprise Series servers see a wide range of military-grade specifications, including MIL-STD 810G, 461F (EMI/RFI), 901D (shock), 167-1 (vibration), 1474-D (airborne noise), and 740-2 (structural borne noise).

Based on the application, the communication and navigation segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the communication and navigation segment of the military embedded systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the demand for uninterrupted military communication and navigation systems. Computers and radio networking technologies for communication require the use of technologically advanced embedded systems with easy upgradation capability. Military communication applications require a high level of reliability and security for improved situational awareness.

Based on the platform, the land segment is projected to lead the military embedded systems market during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the land segment is expected to lead the market and is expected to continue to lead until 2025. The market has been segmented into land, airborne, naval, and space. The land segment is projected to lead in the military embedded systems market at the highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing demand for surveillance operations due to geographical instability, development of advanced electronic systems, and mission-critical embedded systems. The harsh-environment embedded computing systems are to help the Army increase the use of low-cost open standards-based COTS electronics in military ground vehicles. Curtiss-Wright's are supplying for application such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) applications on armored combat vehicles.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Military Embedded Systems Market"

222 – Tables

55 – Figures

277 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=112996974

The market for military embedded systems in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The rapid growth of the military embedded systems market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the development initiatives in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea to overcome the challenges in latency, network bandwidth, reliability, and security. The growth of this segment is also attributed to the new developments in defense capabilities, increased adoption of advanced lightweight armored vehicles, and increased demand for modular electronics, specifically soldier's smart wearables, and smartphones. The availability of low-cost electronic products is also expected to increase the demand for microprocessors and microcontrollers in the region. In addition, countries such as India, China, and Japan are investing in network-centric solutions to strengthen the capacity of their defense communication systems

Major players operating in the military embedded systems market are Mercury Systems, Inc. (US) Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Advantech Co., Ltd., (Taiwan) SMART Embedded Computing (US), and Kontron (S&T) (Germany) and others.

Related Reports:

Military Computers Market by Computer Type (Rugged (Wearable, Portable), Embedded (Flight Control, Utility Control, Fire Control, Positioning, Vetronics, Air Defense Systems), Platform (Aircraft, Naval, Ground), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Command and Control Systems Market by Application (Government & Defense, and Commercial), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Platform (Land, Airborne, Maritime, and Space), Installation Type, Installation Base, and Region–Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/military-embedded-system-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/military-embedded-system.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets