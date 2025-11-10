Military Friendly® Announces 2025 State and National Winners for Veteran of the Year® and Vetrepreneur of the Year®

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Friendly® proudly announces the 2025 State and National honorees for the prestigious Veteran of the Year® and Vetrepreneur of the Year® awards. This year's celebration marks a record-breaking number of nominations from across all 50 states, spotlighting extraordinary veterans whose service and impact continue to inspire communities nationwide.

These awards honor veterans who exemplify service-driven leadership, professional achievement, and enduring contributions as community champions and entrepreneurial pioneers. Finalists were selected from hundreds of submissions nationwide, representing a rich diversity of military branches, backgrounds, and ventures all united by their commitment to purpose, transformation, and continued service beyond the uniform.

"The VOY awards program is more than recognition; it's a declaration of what veterans continue to build after service: resilient communities, ethical businesses, and purpose-driven leadership. At Military Friendly®, we honor those who transform their military values into civilian opportunity. Every nominee, state, and national winner reminds us that service doesn't end, it continues, and it evolves." Kayla Lopez, Vice President of Memberships, Military Friendly®

Winners were determined through a rigorous process involving peer nominations, public voting, scoring by a peer council, and panel interviews.

2025 Veteran of the Year® Honorees

2025 National Veteran of the Year®: Melissa Fulmore-Hardwick, FL

2025 Veteran of the Year® in Corporate America: Freeman Degboe, NV

2025 Veteran of the Year® for Community Impact: Tony Ramirez, TX

2025 Veteran of the Year® in Higher Education: Kevin Ho, TN

2025 Veteran of the Year® Leadership Award: Terrence Hayes, MD

2025 Veteran of the Year® Coast Guard: Joanna Santorum Finnell, AZ

2025 Veteran of the Year® Air Force: Britt Conroy, CT

2025 Veteran of the Year® Army: Brian Heffernan, VA

2025 Veteran of the Year® Marine Corps: Alex Mattmiller, HI

2025 Veteran of the Year® Navy: Melissa A. Washington, CA

2025 Veteran of the Year® Non-Profit: Donnell E. Johns Sr., VA

2025 National Vetrepreneur of the Year® Honorees

2025 Vetrepreneur of the Year® Small Business: Alec Hall, Alliance Cyber, CA

2025 Vetrepreneur of the Year® Lifestyle Business: Rheanna Sinnett, The Floating Nomad, ME

2025 Vetrepreneur of the Year® Franchise: Kevin Dougherty, CertaPro of Durham, NC

2025 Vetrepreneur of the Year® Hall of Fame: Dave Liniger, REMAX, CO

These honorees represent the very best of veteran excellence, leaders who continue to serve, inspire, and transform their communities. Military Friendly® salutes their achievements and invites the nation to join in honoring their legacy. Do you know a veteran who exemplifies leadership and impact? Submit your nomination early for the 2026 Military Friendly Veteran® or Vetrepreneur® of the Year at militaryfriendly.com/voy.

To view the full list of the 2025 Veteran of the Year® State winners, visit: https://www.militaryfriendly.com/oy/veteran/state/

To view the full list of the 2025 Vetrepreneur of the Year® State winners, visit: https://www.militaryfriendly.com/oy/vetrepreneur/state/

