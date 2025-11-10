Military Friendly® Announces 2025 State and National Winners for Veteran of the Year® and Vetrepreneur of the Year®
Nov 10, 2025, 20:50 ET
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Friendly® proudly announces the 2025 State and National honorees for the prestigious Veteran of the Year® and Vetrepreneur of the Year® awards. This year's celebration marks a record-breaking number of nominations from across all 50 states, spotlighting extraordinary veterans whose service and impact continue to inspire communities nationwide.
These awards honor veterans who exemplify service-driven leadership, professional achievement, and enduring contributions as community champions and entrepreneurial pioneers. Finalists were selected from hundreds of submissions nationwide, representing a rich diversity of military branches, backgrounds, and ventures all united by their commitment to purpose, transformation, and continued service beyond the uniform.
"The VOY awards program is more than recognition; it's a declaration of what veterans continue to build after service: resilient communities, ethical businesses, and purpose-driven leadership. At Military Friendly®, we honor those who transform their military values into civilian opportunity. Every nominee, state, and national winner reminds us that service doesn't end, it continues, and it evolves." Kayla Lopez, Vice President of Memberships, Military Friendly®
Winners were determined through a rigorous process involving peer nominations, public voting, scoring by a peer council, and panel interviews.
2025 National Vetrepreneur of the Year® Honorees
These honorees represent the very best of veteran excellence, leaders who continue to serve, inspire, and transform their communities. Military Friendly® salutes their achievements and invites the nation to join in honoring their legacy. Do you know a veteran who exemplifies leadership and impact? Submit your nomination early for the 2026 Military Friendly Veteran® or Vetrepreneur® of the Year at militaryfriendly.com/voy.
To view the full list of the 2025 Veteran of the Year® State winners, visit: https://www.militaryfriendly.com/oy/veteran/state/
To view the full list of the 2025 Vetrepreneur of the Year® State winners, visit: https://www.militaryfriendly.com/oy/vetrepreneur/state/
