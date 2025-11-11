Military Friendly® Unveils Top Employers for 2026: 376 Honorees Named

376 employers were recognized for their outstanding dedication to creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the Military Community, with Amentum achieving the #1 ranking in the largest company category.

Amentum secured the #1 spot in the largest company category for the 2026 rankings. Other top-performing organizations include:

2026 Military Friendly® Employer

Performance Contractors, Inc. is at the top in the $1 billion to $5 billion annual revenue category.

Roche Diagnostics USA was the leading middle-market firm.

The Adversity Academy Leadership Development Group earned top honors in the small-to-midsize firms category.

The Warrior Alliance earned the top spot among Nonprofit/Government organizations.

"Military Friendly® identifies companies that are truly leading the way in veteran employment," said Kayla Lopez, VP of Partnerships at Military Friendly®. "With over 2,800 Members, we are seeing a significant and growing commitment to integrating and retaining the skills and experiences of veterans into the workforce, proving that supporting our military community goes beyond duty, it's a catalyst for business excellence and sound strategy."

Several companies have demonstrated long-standing dedication to supporting the military community. The Home Depot and USAA have been recognized as Military Friendly® Employers every year since the list's inception. Travelers, Lockheed Martin, Lowe's, CDW, AT&T, BNSF, Cintas, Schneider, Southern Company, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, and J.B. Hunt have received the designation for at least 19 of the 23 years.

The Military Friendly® Employers list spans a range of industries, with Construction, Infrastructure, and Engineering leading the way at 16% of designated employers. Other prominent sectors include:

Manufacturing: 9%

Health & Pharmaceutical Services, Information Technology, and Business Services: 8% each

Defense: 7%

Energy, Extraction, and Utilities, along with Financial Services and Banking: 6% each

Insurance and Trucking: 5% each

The top states for Military Friendly Employers to hire veterans include:

Texas

California

Florida

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Ohio

New York

Georgia

Illinois

Colorado

Military Friendly® is the national standard. A vetted membership program that identifies organizations committed to creating meaningful opportunities for veterans, service members, and military spouses. Over 2,800 organizations are Military Friendly® Members. Military Friendly® is owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

