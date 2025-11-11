Military Friendly® Unveils Top Employers for 2026: 376 Honorees Named

Nov 11, 2025

376 employers were recognized for their outstanding dedication to creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the Military Community, with Amentum achieving the #1 ranking in the largest company category.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore the complete list of Military Friendly® Employers and discover how our members are supporting veterans and military families. Visit MilitaryFriendly.com to access the list and learn more about the criteria, rankings methodology, and membership.

Amentum secured the #1 spot in the largest company category for the 2026 rankings. Other top-performing organizations include:

2026 Military Friendly® Employer
  • Performance Contractors, Inc. is at the top in the $1 billion to $5 billion annual revenue category.
  • Roche Diagnostics USA was the leading middle-market firm.
  • The Adversity Academy Leadership Development Group earned top honors in the small-to-midsize firms category.
  • The Warrior Alliance earned the top spot among Nonprofit/Government organizations.

"Military Friendly® identifies companies that are truly leading the way in veteran employment," said Kayla Lopez, VP of Partnerships at Military Friendly®. "With over 2,800 Members, we are seeing a significant and growing commitment to integrating and retaining the skills and experiences of veterans into the workforce, proving that supporting our military community goes beyond duty, it's a catalyst for business excellence and sound strategy."

Several companies have demonstrated long-standing dedication to supporting the military community. The Home Depot and USAA have been recognized as Military Friendly® Employers every year since the list's inception. Travelers, Lockheed Martin, Lowe's, CDW, AT&T, BNSF, Cintas, Schneider, Southern Company, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, and J.B. Hunt have received the designation for at least 19 of the 23 years.

The Military Friendly® Employers list spans a range of industries, with Construction, Infrastructure, and Engineering leading the way at 16% of designated employers. Other prominent sectors include:

  • Manufacturing: 9%
  • Health & Pharmaceutical Services, Information Technology, and Business Services: 8% each
  • Defense: 7%
  • Energy, Extraction, and Utilities, along with Financial Services and Banking: 6% each
  • Insurance and Trucking: 5% each

The top states for Military Friendly Employers to hire veterans include:

  • Texas
  • California
  • Florida
  • North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • Ohio
  • New York
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Colorado

Military Friendly® is the national standard. A vetted membership program that identifies organizations committed to creating meaningful opportunities for veterans, service members, and military spouses. Over 2,800 organizations are Military Friendly® Members. Military Friendly® is owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

