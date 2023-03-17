Military Husband and Wife Team Set to Expand The Joint Chiropractic into Puerto Rico

-First of two clinics is scheduled to open in Fall 2023-

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has signed its first franchise agreement outside the continental United States. Dr. Jason Comerford, D.C., and Major Jeanette Comerford will open two The Joint clinics in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, and are targeting the areas of South San Juan and Guaynabo. The first location is slated to open in Fall 2023.

"Dr. Jason and MAJ Comerford are blazing an exciting new trail for The Joint with this expansion into Puerto Rico," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "We are excited about this next chapter for our brand and look forward to building a strong presence in this new market."

The Comerfords chose to franchise with The Joint after owning several private chiropractic and health care practices in South Florida. The husband and wife team are scheduled to open their first The Joint location in Fort Pierce, Fla. in the spring. In addition, timing could not be better to open The Joint in Puerto Rico, as the new chiropractic college on the island graduated its inaugural class last year.

"It has been a dream of ours to practice chiropractic in Puerto Rico. With The Joint's easy model and its efficiency for patients, coupled with the support we will receive, we are excited to bring affordable and convenient chiropractic care to these communities," said Dr. Jason and MAJ Comerford.

Dr. Jason has been a doctor of chiropractic for the last 14 years and currently serves as vice president of the Florida Chiropractic Board of Medicine. He recently retired from the U.S. Army after a decorated 24 years of service as a company commander. MAJ Comerford is a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico and has received numerous military awards, including three Army commendation medals.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 800 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

This clinic is owned and operated by Dr. Jason Comerford and managed by J & J Comerford, Inc., LLC.

