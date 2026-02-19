Military Kevlar Market worth USD $1.96 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Military Kevlar Market by Type (Para-Aramid, Meta-Aramid), Application (Security & Protection, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers, Rubber Reinforcement, Electrical Insulation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the Military Kevlar industry is projected to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Military Kevlar Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 1.38 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.96 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.2%

Military Kevlar Market Trends & Insights:

Soldier survivability, increasingly important to militaries around the world, has also led to greater demand for gear that will have improved ballistic resistance without sacrificing mobility. Therefore, the trends of increased spending, soldier survivability, and improved performance, are all leading to an increase in aramid fibers for defense applications including, but not limited to, body armor, helmets, and protection aboard a vehicle.

The Asia Pacific military kevlar market is expected to grow fastest, with a CAGR of 8.5%.

The para-aramid segment accounted for the largest market share.

Based on application, security & protection application accounted for the largest share.

The market is driven by strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, and technological innovations from leading players such as DuPont, Teijin Limited, Kolon Industries Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries, Inc.

The continuous global increase in defense investments and the consistently evolving security threats and military modernization programs have created a large opportunity for advanced military kevlar. As governments worldwide strive to address national security threats by increasing defense spending, attention is shifting toward enhanced protective solutions and the development of aramid frameworks. Aramid fiber high-performance materials are very convenient for the defense sector because they are lightweight, strong, and protect the wearer from heat and ballistic impact with comfort. With the change in the shape of security threats and challenges evolving to a more complex phenomena (terrorism, asymmetric warfare, and geopolitical tensions); there is a need for more adaptive and effective protective equipment, which drives military forces to with new materials and new construction methods to create protective garments, ultimately, providing protection while allowing for movement and comfort. The modernization of defense sectors worldwide will accelerate the development of next-generation capabilities and platforms that utilize state-of-the-art new materials, including aramid fibers. Significant and ongoing cross-cutting forces will continue to enhance demand for aramid fibers, ensuring their relevance in modern military strategies and defense infrastructure.

Para-aramid fiber has the largest market share in the military kevlar market during the forecast period.

The para-aramid fiber holds the majority share of the military kevlar market due to its unique thermal and mechanical properties that are often beneficial for defense applications in military environments. Para-aramid stands out due to its superior weight-to-strength ratio and provides superior ballistic protection as a lightweight fiber, which is necessary when optimizing for mobility and comfort for the soldiers. Para-aramid fiber is inherently resistant to heat, flame, and chemical qualities, making it equally durable in some of the extreme combat environments. These attributes demonstrate that para-aramid is a preferred material for creating combat helmets, body armor, ballistic vests, and vehicular armor systems. The durability and long service life would be representative of long-term effectiveness and life-cycling costs, which are important to defense institutions whose procurement offices want to maximize the best possible value while obtaining serviceable performance. The acceptance of para-aramid in core use applications for the defense community is further supported by the trickle-down effects of military modernization programs, continued spending in defense budgets worldwide and initiatives focused on materials and techniques that would offer performance without excessive weight or bulk. Suppliers are also referring to established supply chains to obtain as much as field data both validating historic performance which strengthens trust in these products within defense agencies. The raw advantages of conducting business using para-aramid can contribute a reasonable claim of reliability, therefore supporting its place atop the military kevlar market.

Security & protection holds the largest share in the military kevlar market during forecast period.

Security & protection accounts for the largest share in terms of application in the military kevlar market due to the combination of strength, heat resistance, and lightweight features of aramid fibers, which makes them perfect for PPE and armor systems, as well as their previous use for aramid fibers (i.e., Kevlar and Twaron). Kevlar and Twaron, as key aramid fibers, are widely used for body armor, helmets, and ballistic protection gear in the military. In a world filled with rising tensions and military modernizations, countries are putting more resources into increasing the safety and survivability of their forces at home and abroad. Demand for solutions that offer protection from ballistic threats, explosive fragments, and stab attacks is a factor that will continue to drive the need for protective solutions. Aramid-based protective gear also offers significantly more mobility and comfort than traditional materials, leading to wider adoption of aramid fibers and related products. Aramid fibers are used in vehicle and aircraft armor systems to improve durability without compromising maneuverability. As defense agencies also lean towards developing lightweight, high-performance protective materials, with an agenda that involves compliance with safety standards (including testing), they have observed significant increases in protective materials developed using aramid fibers.

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

North America has the largest share of the military kevlar market, mainly due to significant military and defense technology expenditures in the region - largely due to the market dominance of the United States as a military power. The US Department of Defense continues to spend billions of dollars on improved service member protective gear, armored vehicles, and aerospace applications that utilize a variety of aramid fibers, specifically Kevlar and Twaron, that offer a strength-to-weight ratio, heat-resistance, and ballistic protection. Major military kevlar contractors like DuPont and Honeywell support both a domestic supply chain and an innovation and development ecosystem. Moreover, there is strong alignment on soldier modernization programs, leading to consistent demand in modern military markets. Finally, increased concerns related to homeland security and geopolitical risks have intensified the focus on advanced defense capabilities. North America also benefits from a robust research and development infrastructure, which supports both the development of aramid fibers and other innovative military applications, as well as technology development and implementation. In conclusion, North America's strong level of military expenditure, continuing modernization and technology development, and military complexity distract from other defense market regions, have led it to a position of leadership in the global military kevlar market.

Key players

The military kevlar market report comprises key manufacturers such as DuPont (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Kolon Industries (South Korea), Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials (China), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), SRF Limited (India), Kermel (France), JSC Kamenskvolokno (Russia), X-FIPER New Material (China), Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd. (China), Huvis Corporation (South Korea), Aramid HPM, LLC (US), JiangSu Tiangong Technology (China), China National BlueStar Group (China), and Toray Industries (Japan) among others.

