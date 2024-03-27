Military Makeover with Montel® Honors Marine Corps Veteran Matthew Kruspe and Family in Upcoming Season

Full makeover will be realized between April 5th to 14th

The reveal of the home makeover will be filmed on April 14th

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel® along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes, proudly announces the next veteran recipient of a home makeover, Matthew Kruspe, a medically retired Marine Corps SSgt and 100 percent VA disabled veteran, in our new, upcoming season. Kruspe's remarkable journey of service and resilience will be showcased as we transform his family's home.

Decorated veteran and host, Montel Williams will be joined by co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand to complete this home makeover. A dedicated team of partners and local volunteers will tackle a range of improvements, encompassing bathroom replacements or refinishing, flooring upgrades, furniture updates, kitchen appliance installations, storage solutions, and additional improvements. As always with the Military Makeover process and team, there will be added surprises and community engagement integrated in further honor this incredible veteran and his sacrifice.

Deployed twice as an infantryman, first to Iraq in 2009 and then to Afghanistan in 2012, Kruspe's military career was marked by profound camaraderie and life-altering moments. His experiences include serving as an Anti-tank Assault Missileman and later a Civil Affairs Specialist, with responsibilities ranging from route clearance to training foreign armies. Kruspe boasts accolades such as the Purple Heart, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey of transforming Matthew Kruspe's new home. It's more than renovations; it's about paying tribute to his service, his sacrifice, and creating a space where he and his family can truly thrive," says Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "It is a true honor to be a part of his story."

Kruspe's service came with significant sacrifices. He incurred several health challenges such as TBI, PTSD, depression, migraines, and neck, back, and shoulder injuries. These injuries ultimately led to his medical retirement, leaving a lasting impact on his physical and mental well-being. His journey alongside his wife of 20 years, Letoria Kruspe, and their teenage twins, Mia and Xzayer, residing in Lake Worth Beach, FL, highlights the strength of military families. It's Military Makeover's privilege to come together with the Lake Worth community to serve this family.

Military Makeover with Montel is honored to feature the Kruspe Family as the recipients of this season's home makeover. Through the generous support of our partners, we aim to transform their living space and express our gratitude for their sacrifices and unwavering dedication to our country.

To volunteer click here, to receive announcements or to attend the Military Makeover Big Reveal to show your support for Matthew Kruspe and family, please contact Claire McCabe ([email protected]) and/or visit militarymakeover.tv.

Military Makeover with Montel: Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.

Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

